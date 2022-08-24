ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VMAs 2022: How to Vote For Each Category

By Chris Malone Méndez
 3 days ago

The MTV Video Music Awards honors the biggest names in pop culture for their music and visual content released over the past year. While most of the categories at other award shows are closed to voting from the public, the VMAs has categories where fans can let their voices be known and support their favorite artists in winning a Moonman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNrTY_0hTLA7e400
Kim Petras | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

How to vote for Best New Artist

Fans can vote for the Best New Artist VMA on MTV’s website .

The nominees for the 2022 Best New Artist VMA are:

  • Baby Keem
  • Dove Cameron
  • GAYLE
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • SEVENTEEN

How to vote for the Group of the Year at the VMAs

To vote for the Group of the Year award, head to MTV’s Instagram Stories and vote there.

The nominees for the VMA for Group of the Year are:

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • City Girls
  • Foo Fighters
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Silk Sonic

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will also receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 VMAs.

How to vote for the Song of the Summer at the VMAs

The VMAs happen every year at the end of the summer, after fans have been able to dance for several months to some of the hottest songs on the charts.

Voting for the VMA for Song of the Summer opens on August 25. The nominees are:

  • “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
  • “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé
  • “Left and Right” by Charlie Puth and Jung Kook from BTS
  • “Vegas” by Doja Cat
  • “WAIT FOR U” by Future, Drake, and Tems
  • “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles
  • “First Class” by Jack Harlow
  • “Grand” by Kane Brown
  • “Big Energy (Remix)” by Latto, Mariah Carey, and DJ Khaled
  • “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
  • “Numb” by Marshmello and Khalid
  • “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj
  • “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre and Dazy
  • “I Like You (A Happier Song)” by Post Malone and Doja Cat
  • “BIZCOCHITO” by Rosalía
  • “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

Of the 16 songs nominated for Song of the Summer, only five have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé; “WAIT FOR U” by Future, Drake, and Tems; “First Class” by Jack Harlow; “About Damn Time” by Lizzo; and “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj.

How to vote for the Album of the Year

Album of the Year is always a closely-watched category at every music award show, and unlike most others, fans can participate in the voting for the category. Voting for the 2022 Album of the Year VMA opens on August 27 on MTV’s website .

The nominees for Album of the Year are:

  • 30 – Adele
  • Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
  • Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
  • Certified Lover Boy Drake
  • Harry’s House – Harry Styles

RELATED: VMAs 2022: Anitta Is a First-Time Nominee, But She’s Performed At the Show Before

