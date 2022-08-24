ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Section III football 2022: Team previews, top players for Class D

Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football is just around the corner and there are lots of things to keep an eye out for before teams kick off their seasons on Sept. 2. Class D had a lot of movement this offseason. Little Falls, Mount Markham and Sherburne-Earlville moved in from Class C and Adirondack moved out of Class D and into C.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Utica boys to meet in NY State Fair basketball tournament semifinal Friday

The Syracuse and Utica boys basketball teams are set to meet in the semifinals of the New York State Fair tournament after recording two wins each Thursday. The semifinal will be played at noon on Friday, with the winning team advancing to the tournament championship at 3 p.m. at the State Fair. In the event of rain Friday, the games will be played at the Solvay Youth Center.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
Cicero, NY
Sports
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball’s Elite Camp features interesting names from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The roster of players attending Syracuse’s Elite Camp this weekend features some interesting prospects and some familiar names. The Elite Camp offers the Syracuse basketball coaches the opportunity to bring high school players to the school’s campus and watch them go through drills and fullcourt games for a day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Some of the high school players already have a scholarship offer from Syracuse, some could earn an offer while at the camp and others attend a chance to work out with top talent.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football’s Dakota Davis nominated for Campbell Trophy

Syracuse, N.Y. — Offensive lineman Dakota Davis has been nominated for the Campbell Trophy, the SU football program announced Friday. The Campbell Trophy is awarded each season to a college football player that excels in academics, leadership and on-field performance. It is often referred to as the academic Heisman Trophy. Nominees must be in their final year of eligibility and have a grade point average above a 3.2.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football announces 7 team captains for 2022

Syracuse, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Orange football coach Dino Babers revealed on the ACC’s Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast that his team would have six captains. With one week until its season opener against Louisville, Syracuse announced its group of captains for 2022 on Saturday, and there was one more than expected. Babers said previously he believes this is the most captains an SU program has ever had.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Shoes#Media Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse Police Department

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12-week field training program side-by-side with senior officers, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. There were 18 graduates...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy