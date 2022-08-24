Read full article on original website
Section III football 2022: Team previews, top players for Class D
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football is just around the corner and there are lots of things to keep an eye out for before teams kick off their seasons on Sept. 2. Class D had a lot of movement this offseason. Little Falls, Mount Markham and Sherburne-Earlville moved in from Class C and Adirondack moved out of Class D and into C.
Syracuse, Utica boys to meet in NY State Fair basketball tournament semifinal Friday
The Syracuse and Utica boys basketball teams are set to meet in the semifinals of the New York State Fair tournament after recording two wins each Thursday. The semifinal will be played at noon on Friday, with the winning team advancing to the tournament championship at 3 p.m. at the State Fair. In the event of rain Friday, the games will be played at the Solvay Youth Center.
Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
Two new Section III boys golf coaches start season with wins
Two new Salt City Athletic Conference coaches each recorded their first wins of the season as the 2022 Section III fall varsity sports season officially got underway with four golf matches on Thursday. Baldwinsville’s Jamie Cuyler and Liverpool’s Jay Graham each were the recipient of a coaching victory.
SCAC Empire division tees off season with new tournament play
The Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division opened its 2022 season with a new tournament style competition, the first which took place on Friday at Walden Oaks Country Club in Cortland. “We are trying a tournament style this year with the boys golf season after trying it with the girls...
Axe: Syracuse football’s 2022 schedule could be historically tough
Syracuse, N.Y. — How tough is Syracuse football’s 2022 schedule?. It could make history and be added to a short list of challenging schedules in SU’s 133-year history.
Syracuse basketball’s Elite Camp features interesting names from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The roster of players attending Syracuse’s Elite Camp this weekend features some interesting prospects and some familiar names. The Elite Camp offers the Syracuse basketball coaches the opportunity to bring high school players to the school’s campus and watch them go through drills and fullcourt games for a day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Some of the high school players already have a scholarship offer from Syracuse, some could earn an offer while at the camp and others attend a chance to work out with top talent.
CNY girls basketball coach keeps job amid voting confusion, dissent among board members
Oswego, N.Y. — A Central New York school district, faced with uncertainty and confusion about its girls basketball team, has named a coach. The Oswego City School District Board of Education approved Joe Babcock, who has coached the team the last three seasons, to keep his job during a special meeting held virtually Wednesday. The vote passed 5-1.
Syracuse football freshman Dom Foster suspended from team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse freshman Dom Foster has been suspended from the football team for a violation of team rules, the school said today. The school didn’t say how long the suspension would last. The news comes a week before Syracuse opens the 2022 season Sept. 3 against...
Syracuse football’s Dakota Davis nominated for Campbell Trophy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Offensive lineman Dakota Davis has been nominated for the Campbell Trophy, the SU football program announced Friday. The Campbell Trophy is awarded each season to a college football player that excels in academics, leadership and on-field performance. It is often referred to as the academic Heisman Trophy. Nominees must be in their final year of eligibility and have a grade point average above a 3.2.
Reid Ducharme commits to Xavier; Class of 2023 recruit had Syracuse offer
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Reid Ducharme, a top-100 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, announced on Thursday he will attend Xavier University. Ducharme chose Xavier from a group of three finalists that included Syracuse and Penn State. Ducharme, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, is ranked No. 97 in the ‘23 class by 247Sports.com.
Syracuse football announces 7 team captains for 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Orange football coach Dino Babers revealed on the ACC’s Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast that his team would have six captains. With one week until its season opener against Louisville, Syracuse announced its group of captains for 2022 on Saturday, and there was one more than expected. Babers said previously he believes this is the most captains an SU program has ever had.
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
Ride the 94-year-old ‘Tin Goose’ airplane over Oswego skies this weekend
Another 15 minutes at 1,000 feet had ticked by, and pilot Dave Ross turned his lumbering tri-motor back towards Oswego County Airport. He’s done this flight, or some version of it elsewhere in the country, something like 12,000 times. But for his six passengers, this was a rare treat.
Day 4 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Thankfully the meteorologists got Friday all wrong. The rain stayed away, and 58,450 of us came to the New York State Fair to play. Today looks to be even better: sunny with a high of 75. It’ll be a perfect day for the first Food Truck...
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Where to buy Syracuse University Football tickets online: Single game, season tickets, deals
Syracuse University Football starts their regular season at the JMA Wireless Dome against the Louisville Cardinal on September 3, and will host six home games during the 2022 season. Tickets for the games have been on sale since June, but there’s plenty of time for fans to check out the...
Syracuse University students are back and so is this legendary Marshall Street bar
Syracuse, NY — For the first time in five years, Syracuse University students returning for the fall semester can head straight to Hungry Chuck’s bar after they unpack. Hungry Chuck’s opens at 9 p.m. tonight in its new home at 135 Marshall St. Students, many accompanied by their parents, began moving in this week for the semester that starts Monday.
18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse Police Department
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12-week field training program side-by-side with senior officers, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. There were 18 graduates...
