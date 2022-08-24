Read full article on original website
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Ohio State students, coach see benefits in Title IX 50th anniversary block partyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ target students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Watch: Defensive Coordinator Al Golden Talks About Preparing For Ohio State
Notre Dame simulated game conditions during Saturday's practice to get the Notre Dame defense ready for Ohio State. Coach Al Golden says simulating game conditions makes one "think differently". The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish...
Eleven Warriors
Earning Scholarship Before 2021 Oregon Game Made Xavier Johnson “Hungrier” Than Ever to Impact Ohio State Offense
Ryan Day played coy when asked Monday who his 85th scholarship player is. Unless a walk-on was moved up to scholarship status, Ohio State would be one under the limit with the 2022 season approaching. But Day stood firm that the Buckeyes hadn’t made any arithmetic errors, asserting “No, we’re at 85.”
thecomeback.com
Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
Ohio State vs. Michigan could produce one of the best games in the rivalry’s history: Buckeyes schedule breakdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s Game 12 in the breakdown of Ohio State’s 2022 football schedule, as Ohio State hosts Michigan with a shot at revenge after the Wolverines won The Game last year for the first time since 2011. The game. Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 26, Noon,...
Look: Fans React To What Notre Dame Player Said About Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium should be packed and rocking when No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame to commence the 2022 season. Playing on the road is often a daunting task for college athletes, and that pressure is exponentially magnified when traveling to a prestigious stadium with a century of history that holds over 100,000 people.
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Eleven Warriors
Denzel Burke “A Lot More Confident” Entering Second Season and Says “Big Change” is Coming for Buckeye Defense
Nobody outside the Ohio State program expected a breakout season from Denzel Burke in 2021. Despite the standards he may have had for his own performance as a true freshman, the Buckeyes’ top cornerback will face outside pressure and lofty expectations entering a season for the first time as a sophomore.
Eleven Warriors
Jordan Marshall Considers Ohio State Offer “At The Top” of His Recruitment, Emaree Winston to Visit for Michigan Game, Entire St. John Bosco Team Inks NIL Deal
Ohio’s top-ranked running back for the class of 2024 could be climbing up the Buckeyes' priority target list. Four-star Cincinnati tailback Jordan Marshall showed off his potential as an all-purpose back in Archbishop Moeller’s season-opening 49-31 victory against Massillon Friday, scoring two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
It is officially football season, and 85 percent of Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered in that regard. So, make sure you stay tuned for all the great coverage we have to give you as September rolls around the corner. However, us over on the Bucketheads side of things still...
Eleven Warriors
Will You Watch College Football This Weekend?
Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
Scores, highlights from Week 2 of Football Friday Nite
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces celebrity guest for Week 1 show
College GameDay will feature special guest Jack Harlow for Week 1. Harlow will join the usual crew of Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and David Pollack on their journey to Columbus for the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes’ clash with No. 5 Notre Dame. That’ll be...
peakofohio.com
Tigers claw back over Raiders; Coldwater holds off BHS - HS Football Week 2 results
Raiders Senior QB Kam Allen threw a 13-yard touchdown to Chasen LeVan to bring Benjamin Logan within 1 point with 14 seconds left in the game. The PAT was no good after a bad snap. West Liberty-Salem was down 14 points twice during the game. For Benjamin Logan, Allen threw...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Police Search for Man Who Stole Hundreds Worth of Items from Local Store
Grove City – Grove City police are searching for the ID of a man who stole hundreds from the local store. On July 15, 2022, the male pictured below stole $339.52 worth of merchandise from Mejiers in the 2800 block of London Groveport Rd, Grove City, Ohio 43123. If...
Police: Man beaten, robbed while buying a car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that happened as the victim was looking to buy a car. According to police, the incident happened on July 24 in the parking lot of the Walmart on the 2700 block of Bethel Road. The 22-year-old male […]
Columbus Thieves Stealing Catalytic Converters- If You Have This Car, Watch Out
If you have been victimized of a stolen catalytic converter, you are not alone. Criminals continue to go after people’s cars, stealing their catalytic converter across many cities and suburbs and its because they hold such a high value. Catalytic converters are piece under the car that helps the exhaust system filer out pollutants. All […]
