Columbus, OH

thecomeback.com

Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
The Spun

Look: Fans React To What Notre Dame Player Said About Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium should be packed and rocking when No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame to commence the 2022 season. Playing on the road is often a daunting task for college athletes, and that pressure is exponentially magnified when traveling to a prestigious stadium with a century of history that holds over 100,000 people.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jordan Marshall Considers Ohio State Offer “At The Top” of His Recruitment, Emaree Winston to Visit for Michigan Game, Entire St. John Bosco Team Inks NIL Deal

Ohio’s top-ranked running back for the class of 2024 could be climbing up the Buckeyes' priority target list. Four-star Cincinnati tailback Jordan Marshall showed off his potential as an all-purpose back in Archbishop Moeller’s season-opening 49-31 victory against Massillon Friday, scoring two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Will You Watch College Football This Weekend?

Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scores, highlights from Week 2 of Football Friday Nite

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces celebrity guest for Week 1 show

College GameDay will feature special guest Jack Harlow for Week 1. Harlow will join the usual crew of Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and David Pollack on their journey to Columbus for the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes’ clash with No. 5 Notre Dame. That’ll be...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man beaten, robbed while buying a car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that happened as the victim was looking to buy a car. According to police, the incident happened on July 24 in the parking lot of the Walmart on the 2700 block of Bethel Road. The 22-year-old male […]
