ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan receives Partners For Open Space Executive Award for leadership on conservation, ocean space

ANNAPOLIS, MD—At the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Conference in Ocean City, Governor Larry Hogan received the Open Space Executive Award from the Partners for Open Space, a statewide coalition of environmental, agricultural, recreation and historic preservation organizations and the Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators (MACPRA).
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Comptroller Urges Marylanders to Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by Sept. 15

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (August 23, 2022) – Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to act fast and apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program for Tax Year 2022. Applications must be submitted by September 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given the huge expense, but tax credits like these help make it […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Ocean City Today

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
msn.com

19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland

There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Why Maryland’s first debate for governor would be live

There are 74 more days until Election Day in Maryland, and both the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor say they are eager for the chance to debate. Republican Dan Cox accused Democrat Wes Moore of avoiding debates with him in a statement released Thursday. Moore said Friday at an event in Baltimore that that’s simply not true.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Nottingham MD

American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland US Attorney announces 'unprecedented' bid to curb violent crime

BALTIMORE -- The chief federal law enforcement officer of Maryland announced steps Wednesday to expand its partnership with both state and Baltimore City agencies to quell violent crime. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron touted a three-pronged approach to violent crime supported by $45 million in state funding to devote more federal resources to local and state law enforcement agencies."Unlike any other time in the history of my office, we are going after violent offenders in new ways and by any legal means necessary," Barron said. "This unprecedented level of state funding demonstrates that our federal, state and local law enforcement partnership...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Congress#Ssbci
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
Bay Net

First 2022 Human Case Of West Nile Virus Confirmed In Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced that an adult living in the Baltimore Metropolitan area has tested positive for the West Nile virus – the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year. The West Nile virus is transmitted to...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

SMCPS Announces Enhanced Security Measures For After School Events

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces enhanced security measures for after school events. Beginning with fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is implementing procedures for school staff members and on-site law enforcement officers to identify prohibited items and reduce the likelihood of contraband being on a school campus.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Pick 5 Ticket Sold at Silver Spring Giant

He plays two or three times a week “and always the same numbers,” said the Silver Spring resident visiting Lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Those numbers – a combination of his kids’ birthdays – proved very lucky in the Aug. 22 midday Pick 5 drawing, coming out just as he’d hoped and delivering a $50,000 win.
SILVER SPRING, MD
theracingbiz.com

Maryland sire Imagining euthanized

Imagining (Giant’s Causeway x Daydreaming, by A.P. Indy) was euthanized on August 23 due to complications from colic. The 14-year-old stallion was under the care of veterinarians at New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, PA. Surgery was attempted but the extent of the damage was too severe. The decision...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy