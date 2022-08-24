Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan receives Partners For Open Space Executive Award for leadership on conservation, ocean space
ANNAPOLIS, MD—At the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Conference in Ocean City, Governor Larry Hogan received the Open Space Executive Award from the Partners for Open Space, a statewide coalition of environmental, agricultural, recreation and historic preservation organizations and the Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators (MACPRA).
Comptroller Urges Marylanders to Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by Sept. 15
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (August 23, 2022) – Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to act fast and apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program for Tax Year 2022. Applications must be submitted by September 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given the huge expense, but tax credits like these help make it […]
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
msn.com
19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland
There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
Feds Approve Maryland Plan To Add Toll Lanes To Parts Of I-495, I-270
The Federal Highway Administration has given its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s plan to add high occupancy toll lanes on parts of I-270 and I-495. The agency released its Record of Decision Thursday, the last step in the environmental review process. But the future of the public-private partnership...
wypr.org
Why Maryland’s first debate for governor would be live
There are 74 more days until Election Day in Maryland, and both the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor say they are eager for the chance to debate. Republican Dan Cox accused Democrat Wes Moore of avoiding debates with him in a statement released Thursday. Moore said Friday at an event in Baltimore that that’s simply not true.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nottingham MD
American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected
PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”
Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
Maryland US Attorney announces 'unprecedented' bid to curb violent crime
BALTIMORE -- The chief federal law enforcement officer of Maryland announced steps Wednesday to expand its partnership with both state and Baltimore City agencies to quell violent crime. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron touted a three-pronged approach to violent crime supported by $45 million in state funding to devote more federal resources to local and state law enforcement agencies."Unlike any other time in the history of my office, we are going after violent offenders in new ways and by any legal means necessary," Barron said. "This unprecedented level of state funding demonstrates that our federal, state and local law enforcement partnership...
Bay Net
Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans Wins Bronze At The Maryland Senior Olympics
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — On August 8th through the 14th, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans competed in the 2022 Maryland Senior Olympics Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tournament in Ellicott City, Maryland. Alongside his partner, Sue Scaduto, they captured the bronze medal in the 55-59 age class division and qualified for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
Nottingham MD
Maryland State Police remind motorists of school bus safety laws as students return to class
PIKESVILLE, MD—As thousands of students prepare to return to class next week, Maryland State Police and the Maryland Center for School Safety are reminding motorists to be alert as children are getting on and off of school buses. In a typical school year, more than 600,000 Maryland students ride...
Bay Net
First 2022 Human Case Of West Nile Virus Confirmed In Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced that an adult living in the Baltimore Metropolitan area has tested positive for the West Nile virus – the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year. The West Nile virus is transmitted to...
Bay Net
SMCPS Announces Enhanced Security Measures For After School Events
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces enhanced security measures for after school events. Beginning with fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is implementing procedures for school staff members and on-site law enforcement officers to identify prohibited items and reduce the likelihood of contraband being on a school campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Pick 5 Ticket Sold at Silver Spring Giant
He plays two or three times a week “and always the same numbers,” said the Silver Spring resident visiting Lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Those numbers – a combination of his kids’ birthdays – proved very lucky in the Aug. 22 midday Pick 5 drawing, coming out just as he’d hoped and delivering a $50,000 win.
Nottingham MD
Middle River trucker hauls in winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Sometimes you have to go home to win big. Trucker Scott Green of Middle River drives all over the country, playing scratch-offs in multiple states with varying levels of success. “I won $4,000 in Missouri and another $5,000 in Kentucky. I have gambled all over the country,”...
theracingbiz.com
Maryland sire Imagining euthanized
Imagining (Giant’s Causeway x Daydreaming, by A.P. Indy) was euthanized on August 23 due to complications from colic. The 14-year-old stallion was under the care of veterinarians at New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, PA. Surgery was attempted but the extent of the damage was too severe. The decision...
Maryland State Fair kicks off the first of three, four-day weekend events
The Maryland State Fair is back! This year’s operating schedule is new in that the fair won't run all week long but three, four-day weekends in a row.
Comments / 0