Beckley, WV

Boil Water Advisory issued for Bluejay Drive

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued effective immediately by the Beckley Water Company for the Bluejay Drive area.

The advisory was issued Tuesday due to a broken main line, and pertains to the area beginning at Bluejay Drive and all side streets up to and including Wakefield Lane as well as 283 Oak Street.

Quality testing has yet to occur to confirm whether the water in the areas is safe for consumption at this time, though conditions indicate the possibility of contamination.

As such, those who consume the water should not do so without first bringing it to a full boil.

More information can be found here at the Beckley Water Company website.

