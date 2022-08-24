Read full article on original website
Related
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum: What Does This Fully-Loaded SUV Offer?
Are you looking for a fully-loaded SUV to drive? Check out what the 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum offers. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum: What Does This Fully-Loaded SUV Offer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track’s Best Sports Cars Under $30,000 Will Satisfy Your Need for Speed Without Breaking the Bank
Shopping for the best sports car on a budget? Road and Track suggests checking out these affordable sports cars first. The post Road & Track’s Best Sports Cars Under $30,000 Will Satisfy Your Need for Speed Without Breaking the Bank appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Every Porsche SUV Is Recommended by Consumer Reports
Sure, Porsche makes only two SUVs, but they're both fantastic. The post Every Porsche SUV Is Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford’s F-150 10-Speed Transmission Has Problems
The 2017 to 2020 Ford F-150 10-speed automatic transmission has had numerous problems filed with the NHTSA, and a class action lawsuit, too. The post Ford’s F-150 10-Speed Transmission Has Problems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient?
The 2022 Toyota Corolla and 2022 Hyundai Elantra are both comfortable and fuel-efficient sedans. But which one sips fuel more efficiently than the other? The post 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drivers urged to try key air conditioner hack to cut down on fuel
DRIVERS are turning to a hack involving a car's key fob in an effort to save fuel during high prices. The hack aims to help drivers cool the inside of their cars in the summer heat while saving a considerable amount of money on gas. The method was shared in...
IndyCar: Alex Palou, McLaren situation takes another bizarre turn
The crazy IndyCar silly season development involving Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, and McLaren has taken another interesting turn. The story of IndyCar silly season thus far has undoubtedly been multiple teams laying claim to the services of reigning series champion Alex Palou for the 2023 season. Back in July,...
Official: Alfa Romeo Is Leaving Formula 1 In 2023
Even though it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the automotive industry, Audi still took the time to officially announce that will enter F1 in 2026 (hurry up, Porsche - we all know you're en route too). The announcement was still slightly cryptic, however. Audi only announced that it...
2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Honda Civic: Compact Car Competition!
Take a look at this 2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Honda Civic comparison and find out the strengths and weaknesses of each compact car. The post 2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Honda Civic: Compact Car Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
First Mustang Ever Sold Still Belongs to Its Original Owner 58 Years Later
Gail Wise set out to buy a convertible car after finishing college and getting a job as a school teacher. Little did she know her hunt led her to buy the first Ford Mustang ever sold. The post First Mustang Ever Sold Still Belongs to Its Original Owner 58 Years Later appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Doctor Motorcycle Implants Twin-Turbo In Mad Max Virago Bobber
ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) fans are in it for the experience. Whether it’s the sound of popping bubble wrap or the peacefulness of a whispering voice, viewers are always chasing that spine-tingling sensation. For gear heads, the most comforting sounds emit from the garage, and the DoctorMotorcycle YouTube channel is happy to fill its subscribers’ prescriptions on a regular basis.
How Easily Will a Ford Bronco Flip Over?
Does the Ford Bronco have a high rollover risk? Let's see how easily the Ford Bronco flips over and how safe it is. The post How Easily Will a Ford Bronco Flip Over? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
We Blew Up the Engine in Our Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing during Initial Testing
We took delivery of a long-term Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in March 2022. After respecting the 1500-mile break-in period, we hit the track for initial performance testing. After about 15 standing-start launches, the LT4 V-8 started misfiring severely. Our elation after taking delivery of a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for a...
MotorAuthority
1983 DeLorean DMC-12 with 5,397 miles for sale
A new DeLorean EV recently broke cover and plans for sales are brewing—but in the meantime, a pristine example of the original 1983 DeLorean DMC-12 is for sale through Podium Auto Sales in Pompano Beach, Florida, with a $98,000 asking price. First spotted by Carscoops, the dealership says this...
MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling
Strap on your flying backpack and go. That's what CopterPack in Australia is developing now, along with several other companies. The post Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars
This tiny craft is the cheapest helicopter on earth. How's that for a selling point? The post The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0