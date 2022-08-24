Read full article on original website
Day 4 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Thankfully the meteorologists got Friday all wrong. The rain stayed away, and 58,450 of us came to the New York State Fair to play. Today looks to be even better: sunny with a high of 75. It’ll be a perfect day for the first Food Truck...
NYS Fair concert guide: Blues, country, rock and The Jacksons (Saturday, Aug. 27)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Tesla in mid-80s form at New York State Fair (photos)
Tesla landed on stage in mid-80s form Saturday evening on the Chevy Court stage at the New York State Fair. Tesla made its third appearance at the Great New York State Fair and their first appearance since 2007. The band is celebrating their 30th anniversary tour. Tesla, named one of VH1′s 100 Greatest Artists of Hair Metal, is known for hit songs like “Signs” and “Love Song.”
New York State Fair attracts nearly 90,000 for first day of opening weekend
Geddes, N.Y. — Nearly 90,000 people walked through the New York State Fair gates to start off opening weekend. Organizers said 89,797 people came out Saturday. It’s the highest daily attendance so far this year, as expected for the first Saturday of the fair. But it’s well short...
Rapper Ice-T breaks the mold at NY State Fair Chevy Court (review)
Never in Ice-T’s wildest dreams did he expect to perform at the New York State Fair, said the rapper from the fairground’s Chevy Court on Thursday night. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing,” he said, “but I’m here, God damn it.”
New York State Fair 2022: Pride day parade (photos)
A parade was needed after rain showers earlier in the day on the NYS Fair’s third day on Friday. Unlike the parades of the past, todays went down a busy Broadway drawing in the Midway crowds and then back down Iroquois Street after a quick turnaround on Cayuga Ave.
Rochester food vendor attends New York State Fair
Bagnato says he and his family are excited to see everyone again this year and is hopeful this year is just as successful as the last.
NYS Fair concert guide: TLC throws it back at Chevy Park, more (Friday, Aug. 26)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
How many headed to the State Fair on Day 2?
Geddes, N.Y. — More than 48,000 people headed to the New York State Fair on Thursday, Day 2 of the 2022 fair. With a second straight day of great summer weather, 48,591 people went out to the fair, almost 10,000 more people compared to last year, when only 38,808 people went out.
Syracuse wins NY State Fair boys basketball tournament
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Andreo Ash (Liverpool) scored 21 points and Andrew Benedict (Cicero-North Syracuse) had 20 to lead Syracuse to a 75-52 victory over Utica in the championship game of the New York State Fair boys basketball tournament on Friday. The tournament was sponsored by Syracuse Select. “This was a...
One of the best bands you’ve never heard of just crushed Chevy Court at the NY State Fair (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — The Prodigals, an Irish punk band from New York City, gave the New York State Fair a pleasant surprise Thursday afternoon. Come showtime at 1 p.m., the aluminum benches in Chevy Court had become home to maybe 31 fans. It actually might have been a dozen true fans and a few folks just looking for a place to take a breather.
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
New smoking areas at NYS Fair not being utilized by all fairgoers
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The NYS fairgrounds are now smoke-free, legal substances are only allowed in six designated smoking areas around the perimeter of the fairgrounds during the NYS Fair this year. It’s a change from years past when smoking was allowed anywhere outdoors and it’s a welcomed change for...
Axe: Syracuse football’s 2022 schedule could be historically tough
Syracuse, N.Y. — How tough is Syracuse football’s 2022 schedule?. It could make history and be added to a short list of challenging schedules in SU’s 133-year history.
FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair
I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego
OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
What’s This Super Long Vine Growing In My Backyard In Upstate NY?
If you've seen this vine growing in your yard or on your trees, here's everything you need to know about it. Has this green vine with white flowers suddenly popped up everywhere in your shrubs and trees? Well if it has, you are not alone. It seems to appear around this time of year and people are always wondering if it's dangerous.
No joke: Upstate NY comedy center named a ‘top family weekend getaway’ in America
There’s nothing like creating long lasting memories with your family and a new list has included an Upstate New York attraction that is sure to make you laugh out loud. The National Comedy Center in Western New York was recently named one of the top 25 family weekend getaways by U.S. News & World Report. Each location on the list is said to guarantee activities for all ages for a special vacation with plenty of quality time together.
Smoking and cannabis at the 2022 New York State Fair: What you should know
Haileigh Marle of Fulton and a couple of friends found a somewhat secluded and slightly shady spot to take a break at the New York State Fair one day last week. It was one of the fair’s new designated smoking areas. Inside, Haileigh vaped some some legal recreational marijuana....
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
