Syracuse, NY

NYS Fair concert guide: Blues, country, rock and The Jacksons (Saturday, Aug. 27)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Tesla in mid-80s form at New York State Fair (photos)

Tesla landed on stage in mid-80s form Saturday evening on the Chevy Court stage at the New York State Fair. Tesla made its third appearance at the Great New York State Fair and their first appearance since 2007. The band is celebrating their 30th anniversary tour. Tesla, named one of VH1′s 100 Greatest Artists of Hair Metal, is known for hit songs like “Signs” and “Love Song.”
New York State Fair 2022: Pride day parade (photos)

A parade was needed after rain showers earlier in the day on the NYS Fair’s third day on Friday. Unlike the parades of the past, todays went down a busy Broadway drawing in the Midway crowds and then back down Iroquois Street after a quick turnaround on Cayuga Ave.
NYS Fair concert guide: TLC throws it back at Chevy Park, more (Friday, Aug. 26)

How many headed to the State Fair on Day 2?

Geddes, N.Y. — More than 48,000 people headed to the New York State Fair on Thursday, Day 2 of the 2022 fair. With a second straight day of great summer weather, 48,591 people went out to the fair, almost 10,000 more people compared to last year, when only 38,808 people went out.
Syracuse wins NY State Fair boys basketball tournament

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Andreo Ash (Liverpool) scored 21 points and Andrew Benedict (Cicero-North Syracuse) had 20 to lead Syracuse to a 75-52 victory over Utica in the championship game of the New York State Fair boys basketball tournament on Friday. The tournament was sponsored by Syracuse Select. “This was a...
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
New smoking areas at NYS Fair not being utilized by all fairgoers

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The NYS fairgrounds are now smoke-free, legal substances are only allowed in six designated smoking areas around the perimeter of the fairgrounds during the NYS Fair this year. It’s a change from years past when smoking was allowed anywhere outdoors and it’s a welcomed change for...
FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair

I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego

OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
What’s This Super Long Vine Growing In My Backyard In Upstate NY?

If you've seen this vine growing in your yard or on your trees, here's everything you need to know about it. Has this green vine with white flowers suddenly popped up everywhere in your shrubs and trees? Well if it has, you are not alone. It seems to appear around this time of year and people are always wondering if it's dangerous.
No joke: Upstate NY comedy center named a ‘top family weekend getaway’ in America

There’s nothing like creating long lasting memories with your family and a new list has included an Upstate New York attraction that is sure to make you laugh out loud. The National Comedy Center in Western New York was recently named one of the top 25 family weekend getaways by U.S. News & World Report. Each location on the list is said to guarantee activities for all ages for a special vacation with plenty of quality time together.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
