Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
This Week's Free Game Is Live At Epic, And There's A Cool Bonus Freebie
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Warframe Styanax Animated Short
Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Guide: How To Get The Season Of Plunder Hunter Exotic Armor
Ever since the release of Void 3.0 in Destiny 2, invisibility has become a major part of any Hunter's capabilities. Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, the new Hunter Exotic chest armor released with Season of Plunder, takes advantage of the nearly endless invisibility possible with Void 3.0 to provide a number of extra advantages to both you and your teammates. Here's how you can earn Gyrfalcon's Hauberk and how best to make use of it with your invisibility builds.
Gamespot
Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System
Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
How To Get The Quicksilver Storm Exotic In Destiny 2
Season of Plunder has added several new Exotics to Destiny 2, but out of all of them, Quicksilver Storm stands apart as a fascinating glimpse of what's to come in 2023's Lightfall expansion. Featuring a design that's unlike anything seen in Destiny 2 so far, the Exotic auto rifle packs a punch with rock-solid specs, perks, and an explosive finisher that makes it a handy all-rounder.
Gamespot
Footage Of Halo Infinite's DMR-style M392 Bandit Rifle Has Been Leaked
A leak unearthed earlier this year suggested the franchise fan-favorite DMR would be coming to Halo Infinite under a different name, and now videos have emerged showing the M392 Bandit rifle in action. The Bandit shown in newly leaked videos is a semi-automatic, mid-range rifle that's lacking a scope, as picked up by Windows Central.
Gamespot
It's Going To Be Hard To Get A New Console This Holiday, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 console generation has so far been one of limited supply, as supply shortages have affected availability. While supply chain issues have begun improving, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer expects consoles to be hard to come by towards the end of the year. "I...
Gamespot
Nintendo Confirms No Switch Price Hike In Wake Of PS5 Increase
Nintendo will not raise the price of the Nintendo Switch, the company has confirmed in the wake of Sony's decision to hike the price of the PlayStation 5 around the world (but not in the US). In a statement to Eurogamer, Nintendo said it has "no plans to increase the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley Preorders Come With Early Access Starting September 6
Disney Dreamlight Valley is now up for preorder, and it includes a bunch of digital goodies--including early access starting on September 6. The game is looking to be a family-friendly life-sim, letting you live out a fantasy life while surrounded by iconic Disney characters. It will launch as a free-to-play title sometime in 2023, but picking up a Founder’s Pack is a great way to get a jumpstart on the action. Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available in early access on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Mac.
Gamespot
Fear Effect Reinvented Breaks Years Of Silence With New Trailer
After years of silence on a remake that was first announced in 2017, and originally intended for a 2018 release, Fear Effect Reinvented has received a surprise trailer. The new video shows off a new cel-shaded graphics style, and promises the game will release "sooner than you think." The remake...
Gamespot
This Cheap PC Games Bundle Includes Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, And More Great Games
A new bundle is available on Fanatical that lets you score five games for just $22, picking from a catalog that includes Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, The Evil Within 2, and more. If that price is a bit steep, two other tiers are available--four games for $19 and three games for $15. All titles are offered as Steam keys, and you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next purchase.
Gamespot
Genshin Impact - Collei Abilities, Artifacts, and Team Comp Guide
Collei is the newest four-star character in Genshin Impact, and she's one of only three Dendro characters available in version 3.0. She's a sub DPS who can currently be obtained for free, so every player should be able to get her right now. Here's what you all need to know about how to build Collei, including info on her abilities, best artifacts, weapons, and team comps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Dark Souls 3 Multiplayer Restored On PC After 7 Months Offline
From Software announced that the online features for Dark Souls 3 on PC are now functional again after months of being down. "Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated," says the official Dark Souls Twitter account. "We are working to restore these features for all other Dark Souls titles and will inform you when they are back in service."
Gamespot
How To Get The Fallen Sunstar Exotic Helmet In Destiny 2
Several new Exotics have been added to Destiny 2 in Season of Plunder. For Warlocks, the Season of Plunder Exotic available to them is a helmet that enhances Arc 3.0 builds and probably gets great radio reception with all of its spikes. Called Fallen Sunstar, the Exotic helmet is the product of Eliksni engineering and also has fireteam benefits in its design.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Adds Synchronous PvP
Snowprint Studios has announced that PvP is now available for its mobile game Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus. This is the first Warhammer mobile game to feature PvP. To celebrate the event, a PvP tournament will be held today, August 25. The tournament will run for 48 hours, and players level six...
Gamespot
Legend of Xiaohu: Big Pineapple Abyss
We have no news or videos for Legend of Xiaohu: Big Pineapple Abyss. Sorry!
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Servers Going Down For Maintenance Ahead Of New Hotfix Update
It's been an exciting week for Destiny 2 fans, with Bungie outlining the Lightfall expansion and rolling out the Season of Plunder update. But the latter has coincided with a number of issues, and seemingly in response, Bungie will be taking Destiny 2 servers down for maintenance today, August 25, in order to roll out hotfix update 6.2.0.1.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Let's Jam Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat went live earlier this week, with a multitude of new in-game events launching alongside the Hyperbeat battle pass. Let's Jam is the latest in this series of new Season 2.5 events, and the music-themed LTE is absolutely packed with free rewards players can earn by participating, including mobile-exclusive skins for Lifeline and Mirage.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Lightfall Release Date, Strand Subclass, And Everything We Know
Destiny 2’s Year 6 expansion will bring a brand-new campaign, updated in-game features, another Darkness subclass, and both new enemies and allies. Destiny 2's Game Director Joe Blackburn said in the Destiny 2: Lightfall showcase that "this is the beginning of the end" of the Light and Darkness saga.
Comments / 0