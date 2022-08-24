Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Jason Momoa’s Close Bond With Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz: Sweet Tributes, Matching Rings and More
A lasting brotherhood! Throughout his nearly 20-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa grew closer to her ex Lenny Kravitz, frequently gushing over their blended “ohana.” The “American Woman” crooner was married to the Cosby Show alum, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, […]
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
Gamespot
Hawkeye Epic Collection: The Avenging Archer #1 - Volume 1
Earth’s Mightiest Marksman! Follow Hawkeye’s career from his debut to his first solo adventure and beyond! Though Clint Barton debuted as a foe of Iron Man and a love interest to the deadly Black Widow, the sharpshooter soon reformed and joined the Avengers, becoming a force for good — and a thorn in Captain America’s side! Now learn Hawkeye’s hidden history, thrill to his size-changing stint as Goliath and unforgettable team-ups with Spider-Man and Ant-Man, witness his battles with the bizarre Death-Throws and more! Plus: the heroic career of Hawkeye’s bride-to-be, Mockingbird!
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Breaking Bad Creator's Next Show Is Sci-Fi, Won't Focus On Anti-Hero
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has teased more information about his next TV show. As previously rumored, Gilligan's next show will not be set in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe, and will instead be a sci-fi show set in a new world. He confirmed this,...
Gamespot
Marauders #5 - Hell Can Wait!
HELL CAN WAIT! Avalon is falling! The Acolytes are on the hunt! Nemesis has just landed from the Age of Apocalypse! Seems like the perfect time for a heist, right? The Marauders couldn’t agree more! It’s a mission to the recent past to rescue the last survivor of a forgotten mutant golden age!
Gamespot
Netflix Pitched A Lord Of The Rings Show And Multiple Spinoffs - Report
According to a new report, Netflix and HBO were among the bidders for The Lord of the Rings' TV show rights before Amazon ultimately sealed the deal. This is coming to light just before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.
Gamespot
Minor Threats #1 - A Quick End To A Long Beginning
It's hard out there for a supervillain. Not the world conquerors, chaos engines, or arch-nemeses... but the little guys. The ones who put on uniforms, knock over jewelry stores, and get tied to poles. And things are about to get worse. The psychotic Stickman has murdered Kid Dusk, sidekick to Twilight City's premier crime-fighter, the Insomniac. The Insomniac's teammates are tearing Twilight apart, turning it into a police state—desperate to capture Stickman and stop the Insomniac from crossing that final line in which he may never come back from. Caught in the middle are the small-time c-list villains, finding it impossible to walk down the street without being harassed by these heroes. With a bounty on the Stickman's head, former villain Playtime decides to assemble a ragtag team of villains to take down the Stickman and kill him themselves. The debut series from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Gamespot
Isekai no Sanshimai-san ga Totsuide Kimashita!?
Sign In to follow. Follow Isekai no Sanshimai-san ga Totsuide Kimashita!?, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Comments / 0