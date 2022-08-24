ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

East Texas man arrested, accused of multiple parole violations, holding family at gun point

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OoLx_0hTL8Iez00

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A man was arrested Tuesday night in Jacksonville after a report was made to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office that he had held a family at gun point and threatened them, according to officials.

Tyler man sentenced to 10 years in prison for promoting prostitution

Justin Odell Ray, 32 of Jacksonville, was arrested after a joint operation between SWAT operators from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Bullard Police Department.

Officials said Ray fled his residence on foot and was quickly arrested, and found to be in possession of narcotics and ammunition. At the time, a parole violation warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released the following timeline of their interactions with Ray and his parole status since March:

March 29

Ray was arrested in Cherokee County for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. At the time, Ray was on parole. Before Texas Pardon and Parole issued a warrant for his arrest, Ray had already bonded out of the Cherokee County Jail.

June 2

The sheriff’s office attempted to stop Ray in a car, and led several law enforcement agencies on a high speed pursuit through Jacksonville, according to officials.

Ray fled from the car on foot, and officials said he unlawfully entered several houses while evading from police. He was later arrested and booked into Cherokee County Jail.

Texas Pardon and Parole lifted the March parole warrant for Ray’s arrest, “releasing him back into society.”

August 19

Texas Pardon and Parole issued another parole violation warrant for Ray.

August 22

The sheriff’s office said they took a report that said Ray held a family at gun point and threatened them.

August 23

Ray was arrested after a foot pursuit and as apart of a joint operation between SWAT operators from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Bullard Police Department.

He was found to be in possession of narcotics and ammunition at the time of his arrest, according to officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0hTL8Iez00


Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Two arrested in Rusk County after power tool theft

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Iowa were arrested in Rusk County on Tuesday after several power tools were reported stolen from a residence, according to the sheriff. The deputy who took the report was given descriptions from the caller of the stolen power tools and a description of a possible […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say

UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
TROUP, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Cherokee County, TX
City
Jacksonville, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLTV

Troup police say suspect shot after mass shooting threat

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, a shot was fired by police in an incident on South Railroad Street, leaving one man injured. Now, more information about what happened has been released. Officials with Troup Police Department say they received a credible report of a suspect with documented mental health...
TROUP, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Nacogdoches Pair Charged with Felonies in Drug Investigation

Methamphetamine with a street value of more than $8,500 was among the items recovered by law enforcement officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office while recently serving a warrant at a home just outside the West Loop in Nacogdoches. Two Nacogdoches residents are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges as the result of a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Gun Point#Prostitution#Swat#Bullard Police Department
CBS19

2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KLTV

Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a man killed in a auto-pedestrian crash Friday. According to Tyler police, at 5:46am, police were dispatched to the accident in the 6800 block of S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased. Police...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse ISD investigating verbal threat, student detained

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Additional law enforcement will be present at the Whitehouse High School campus Thursday after an alleged verbal threat was made, according to the school. The school will be following its regular Thursday schedule, and officials with the district said “parents should rest easy knowing students are safe.” The district said it […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

‘It is not a real dead vulture’: Kilgore Police

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard. According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture. […]
KILGORE, TX
cbs7.com

Two dead after crash in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS is reporting two people are dead after a crash in Ward County early Thursday morning. Cody Strickland of Chandler, Texas was driving southbound on FM 1927 when he swerved into the northbound lane and hit a semi that was driving northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One of his passengers, Cade Martin, of Hudson Oaks, Texas also was pronounced dead at the scene.
WARD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy