Save Big On Soul Hackers 2 Steam Keys Before It Unlocks Tonight
Soul Hackers 2 arrives on consoles and PC later tonight (specifically at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET). If you're planning on picking up a copy for PC, you should definitely grab it from Fanatical. You can save up to $20 when purchasing the Premium, Deluxe, or Standard version of Soul Hackers 2. By default, the discount is 20% at Fanatical, but you can take on an additional 2% discount with promo code RINGO. All three editions are available for their lowest prices yet. Regardless of which edition you buy, you'll get a Steam key and can start playing immediately when the game goes live on Steam.
Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Adds Synchronous PvP
Snowprint Studios has announced that PvP is now available for its mobile game Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus. This is the first Warhammer mobile game to feature PvP. To celebrate the event, a PvP tournament will be held today, August 25. The tournament will run for 48 hours, and players level six...
Warframe Styanax Animated Short
Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Today-Only Deal: Pokemon Legends Arceus For $40
Pokemon Legends: Arceus brought a bold new approach to the long-running Pokemon franchise, tasking you with building the Sinnoh region’s first Pokedex. If you held out on picking up this wonderful series-altering entry, your patience has paid off--today you can grab a brand-new physical copy of Pokemon Legends: Arceus for $40 at Adorama.
Jadou Ochiru Miko ~Shokushu ni Haiboku Shita Shimai~
Latest on Jadou Ochiru Miko ~Shokushu ni Haiboku Shita Shimai~. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Jadou Ochiru Miko ~Shokushu ni Haiboku Shita Shimai~, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Destiny 2: Lightfall Release Date, Strand Subclass, And Everything We Know
Destiny 2’s Year 6 expansion will bring a brand-new campaign, updated in-game features, another Darkness subclass, and both new enemies and allies. Destiny 2's Game Director Joe Blackburn said in the Destiny 2: Lightfall showcase that "this is the beginning of the end" of the Light and Darkness saga.
Lies of P - 6 Minutes of New Gameplay
In this new Lies of P gameplay clip you'll get to see some combat against a variety of enemies including bosses, as well as a look at crafting various weapons, upgrading and swapping various arm attachments, exploration, and much more. Lies of P was playable at gamescom 2022 at the Microsoft booth. Lies of P will be releasing on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023.
Destiny 2 Servers Going Down For Maintenance Ahead Of New Hotfix Update
It's been an exciting week for Destiny 2 fans, with Bungie outlining the Lightfall expansion and rolling out the Season of Plunder update. But the latter has coincided with a number of issues, and seemingly in response, Bungie will be taking Destiny 2 servers down for maintenance today, August 25, in order to roll out hotfix update 6.2.0.1.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Preorders Come With Early Access Starting September 6
Disney Dreamlight Valley is now up for preorder, and it includes a bunch of digital goodies--including early access starting on September 6. The game is looking to be a family-friendly life-sim, letting you live out a fantasy life while surrounded by iconic Disney characters. It will launch as a free-to-play title sometime in 2023, but picking up a Founder’s Pack is a great way to get a jumpstart on the action. Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available in early access on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Mac.
How To Get The Quicksilver Storm Exotic In Destiny 2
Season of Plunder has added several new Exotics to Destiny 2, but out of all of them, Quicksilver Storm stands apart as a fascinating glimpse of what's to come in 2023's Lightfall expansion. Featuring a design that's unlike anything seen in Destiny 2 so far, the Exotic auto rifle packs a punch with rock-solid specs, perks, and an explosive finisher that makes it a handy all-rounder.
Nintendo Confirms No Switch Price Hike In Wake Of PS5 Increase
Nintendo will not raise the price of the Nintendo Switch, the company has confirmed in the wake of Sony's decision to hike the price of the PlayStation 5 around the world (but not in the US). In a statement to Eurogamer, Nintendo said it has "no plans to increase the...
Hearthstone Fans Are About As Mad As You'd Expect About New Monetization
Hearthstone has been running for almost 10 years now with relatively minimal changes to its monetization strategies. That's changing soon, with a big update that will introduce a real-money currency and even a change to its popular Battlegrounds mode that fans are calling pay-to-win. Starting with the 24.2 update, all...
Duotong NTR Haitatsu Saabisu Eigyouchuu
Sign In to follow. Follow Duotong NTR Haitatsu Saabisu Eigyouchuu, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Mahjong Minimal
Sign In to follow. Follow Mahjong Minimal, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Rust Console Edition - Oceanbound Update Trailer
Rust Console Edition returns with a new content update – Oceanbound! Try out the new dynamic Cargo Ship event - fight Cobalt Scientists and your fellow survivors for Ship Supremacy! Secure the loot and make your escape! Also introducing the L96 Sniper Rifle, perfect for those long range engagements! Rust Console Edition Oceanbound is out now!
PS5 Restock: PlayStation Direct Still Has Consoles In Stock
PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock--specifically the Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $550 that comes with the standard PS5 and a voucher for Horizon Forbidden West. You don't have to wait in a queue to purchase this bundle; you simply need to sign into your PSN account, add it to your cart, and complete your purchase. The console has been in stock for multiple days at this point, which is an excellent sign for PS5 restock landscape.
Dark Souls 3 Multiplayer Restored On PC After 7 Months Offline
From Software announced that the online features for Dark Souls 3 on PC are now functional again after months of being down. "Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated," says the official Dark Souls Twitter account. "We are working to restore these features for all other Dark Souls titles and will inform you when they are back in service."
King Of Fighters Allstar Is Collaborating With Tekken 7
Netmarble has announced a cross-over with Tekken 7 in its RPG mobile game King Of Fighters Allstar. The latest update will have new playable characters, battle cards, events, and more. Players will now have the opportunity to unlock Hwoarang, a new playable EX fighter classified as a blue element/attack type...
Amazon Prime Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Prime Gaming regularly gives away some of the best freebies for subscribers, and next month is yet another prime example of that. Prime Gaming's September 2022 lineup includes eight free games, including Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. In addition to the free games, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim free in-game content for Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Warzone, and more popular online multiplayer games. Here's the full list of Amazon Prime free games for next month:
