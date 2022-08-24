ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Austin

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Austin from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GEORGETOWN, TX
multihousingnews.com

Best Cities for Renters in 2022

Round Rock, Texas, and Raleigh, N.C., top the list of best cities for renters, a RentCafe study finds. Small-size cities located mainly in the South and Southeast make the best places to rent this year, a recent study by RentCafe.com revealed. Specifically, the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock emerged as the nation’s best place to rent in 2022.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Residence Inn hotel

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austonia

Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Mayor Steve Adler: Austin could end homelessness in 3 years

AUSTIN, Texas - Mayor Steve Adler says Austin could be the first city of its size in America to end homelessness in three years. He laid it all out in his State of the City address Thursday night, but with more and more encampments popping up, many people are finding that statement hard to believe.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

City of Austin and LCRA operate one of the top-emitting coal plants in the US

The Fayette Power Project is one of the country’s top polluting power plants, according to a report in E&E News. The plant, which is also known as Sam Seymour Power Plant, made the list at No. 10, below other Texas plants including W.A. Parish, a facility located south of Houston. Fayette began operations in 1979 and is owned by the Lower Colorado River Authority and Austin Energy. The coal-fired plant near La Grange, Texas, is not regularly in the top 10, the report notes. But other coal plants have had a decline in their power output, pushing Fayette onto the list.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin Mayor Steve Adler gives his final State of the City address

Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivered his final State of the City speech at City Hall on Thursday evening. The mayor reflected on his two terms in office as his term-limited tenure comes to a close. He discussed major policies passed during his time at City Hall, including efforts to decriminalize homelessness, the city's attempt to revamp its land development code and its push to address issues of affordability and mass transit.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin barbecue restaurant manager, owner indicted on fraud charges

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Insurance says the owner of a popular East Austin barbecue spot and her manager have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers' compensation fraud scheme. Allison Clem, manager of la Barbecue, and her wife, LeAnn Mueller, who owns the food...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Inside the Delays, Drama, and Turmoil at the Austin Airport

Laura Pevehouse, an Austin communications consultant, took to the skies in May like millions of other travelers. She’d flown with her daughter on a vacation in summer 2021 and visited Las Vegas for work, but she knew this trip might be different. An email from her airline advised Pevehouse to arrive three hours before her international flight as the airline industry reeled from widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by inclement weather, technical issues, and staff and pilot shortages. That didn’t even include the huge numbers of spring travelers expected to pass through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) that month.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?

Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Valor Leander to open in August 2023

Valor Leander is slated to open in August 2023. Pictured above is the Valor Kyle campus. (Courtesy Valor Education) Valor Leander, a tuition-free classical charter school, is slated to open in August 2023. Valor Leander will offer students an education rooted in the classical liberal arts tradition, from the Great...
LEANDER, TX

