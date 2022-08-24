Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Micron’s plans for potential $80B semiconductor factory near Lockhart unveiled in incentives applications
In documents made public Aug. 24, Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. revealed publicly for the first time it could build a massive, eight-phased fabrication facility near Lockhart, a city about 35 miles southeast of Austin with a population of roughly 15,000 and a reputation as the barbecue capital of Texas.
As Cedar Park home prices decrease, Leander shows rising costs
Leander and Cedar Park together see an uptick in active listings in July compared to June. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park is seeing the lowest median home price this year for July as prices in the city continue to drop, while Leander is experiencing the opposite, according to Austin Board of Realtors data.
Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility
Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
When Elon Musk is not in the news about cryptocurrency Dogecoin, his legal battle with Twitter, or the Tesla stock split, the billionaire finds time to talk about one of his “projects”. Musk tweeted on Twiiter about creating a hyperloop that would connect Austin to San Antonio.
fox7austin.com
Mayor Steve Adler: Austin could end homelessness in 3 years
AUSTIN, Texas - Mayor Steve Adler says Austin could be the first city of its size in America to end homelessness in three years. He laid it all out in his State of the City address Thursday night, but with more and more encampments popping up, many people are finding that statement hard to believe.
City of Austin and LCRA operate one of the top-emitting coal plants in the US
The Fayette Power Project is one of the country’s top polluting power plants, according to a report in E&E News. The plant, which is also known as Sam Seymour Power Plant, made the list at No. 10, below other Texas plants including W.A. Parish, a facility located south of Houston. Fayette began operations in 1979 and is owned by the Lower Colorado River Authority and Austin Energy. The coal-fired plant near La Grange, Texas, is not regularly in the top 10, the report notes. But other coal plants have had a decline in their power output, pushing Fayette onto the list.
kut.org
Austin Mayor Steve Adler gives his final State of the City address
Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivered his final State of the City speech at City Hall on Thursday evening. The mayor reflected on his two terms in office as his term-limited tenure comes to a close. He discussed major policies passed during his time at City Hall, including efforts to decriminalize homelessness, the city's attempt to revamp its land development code and its push to address issues of affordability and mass transit.
fox7austin.com
Austin barbecue restaurant manager, owner indicted on fraud charges
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Insurance says the owner of a popular East Austin barbecue spot and her manager have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers' compensation fraud scheme. Allison Clem, manager of la Barbecue, and her wife, LeAnn Mueller, who owns the food...
