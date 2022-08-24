Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Dead Island 2 Preorders Are Live: Here's What You Get With Each Edition
After years of waiting, Dead Island 2 finally got a release date (February 3, 2023) during Gamescom 2022. The long-awaited sequel is hoping to be another blood-soaked romp through paradise, introducing players to a cast of new characters along with the fresh new location of Los Angeles. At launch, Dead Island 2 will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you’re excited about the upcoming zombie game, you’ll be glad to know that preorders are now open. Here’s a closer look at Dead Island 2 preorders and any bonuses you’ll get for reserving an early copy.
Gamespot
Amazon Prime Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Prime Gaming regularly gives away some of the best freebies for subscribers, and next month is yet another prime example of that. Prime Gaming's September 2022 lineup includes eight free games, including Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. In addition to the free games, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim free in-game content for Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Warzone, and more popular online multiplayer games. Here's the full list of Amazon Prime free games for next month:
Gamespot
Skull And Bones Will Be Able To Run In 4K With An Uncapped FPS Setting On PC
Ubisoft has revealed more information about its upcoming game Skull and Bones. The publisher shared more information on the PC specs, anti-cheat software, customizations, and more. PC players will be able to run this game at 4K HDR, with an uncapped FPS setting. Players will also have the option to...
Gamespot
Nintendo Confirms No Switch Price Hike In Wake Of PS5 Increase
Nintendo will not raise the price of the Nintendo Switch, the company has confirmed in the wake of Sony's decision to hike the price of the PlayStation 5 around the world (but not in the US). In a statement to Eurogamer, Nintendo said it has "no plans to increase the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Dark Souls 3 Multiplayer Restored On PC After 7 Months Offline
From Software announced that the online features for Dark Souls 3 on PC are now functional again after months of being down. "Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated," says the official Dark Souls Twitter account. "We are working to restore these features for all other Dark Souls titles and will inform you when they are back in service."
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Guide: How To Get The Season Of Plunder Hunter Exotic Armor
Ever since the release of Void 3.0 in Destiny 2, invisibility has become a major part of any Hunter's capabilities. Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, the new Hunter Exotic chest armor released with Season of Plunder, takes advantage of the nearly endless invisibility possible with Void 3.0 to provide a number of extra advantages to both you and your teammates. Here's how you can earn Gyrfalcon's Hauberk and how best to make use of it with your invisibility builds.
Gamespot
Fear Effect Reinvented Breaks Years Of Silence With New Trailer
After years of silence on a remake that was first announced in 2017, and originally intended for a 2018 release, Fear Effect Reinvented has received a surprise trailer. The new video shows off a new cel-shaded graphics style, and promises the game will release "sooner than you think." The remake...
Gamespot
Footage Of Halo Infinite's DMR-style M392 Bandit Rifle Has Been Leaked
A leak unearthed earlier this year suggested the franchise fan-favorite DMR would be coming to Halo Infinite under a different name, and now videos have emerged showing the M392 Bandit rifle in action. The Bandit shown in newly leaked videos is a semi-automatic, mid-range rifle that's lacking a scope, as picked up by Windows Central.
Gamespot
Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System
Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
Gamespot
Save Big On Soul Hackers 2 Steam Keys Before It Unlocks Tonight
Soul Hackers 2 arrives on consoles and PC later tonight (specifically at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET). If you're planning on picking up a copy for PC, you should definitely grab it from Fanatical. You can save up to $20 when purchasing the Premium, Deluxe, or Standard version of Soul Hackers 2. By default, the discount is 20% at Fanatical, but you can take on an additional 2% discount with promo code RINGO. All three editions are available for their lowest prices yet. Regardless of which edition you buy, you'll get a Steam key and can start playing immediately when the game goes live on Steam.
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley Preorders Come With Early Access Starting September 6
Disney Dreamlight Valley is now up for preorder, and it includes a bunch of digital goodies--including early access starting on September 6. The game is looking to be a family-friendly life-sim, letting you live out a fantasy life while surrounded by iconic Disney characters. It will launch as a free-to-play title sometime in 2023, but picking up a Founder’s Pack is a great way to get a jumpstart on the action. Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available in early access on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Mac.
Gamespot
The Playstation 5 Gets a Price Increase | GameSpot News
Sony Interactive Entertainment is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 across various regions, citing global economic challenges and adverse currency trends as the primary reason. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan stated in a blog post that the price increase is going to affect all of Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and parts of North America. Due to the current strength of the dollar, The United States will not be affected by the change.
Gamespot
It's Going To Be Hard To Get A New Console This Holiday, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 console generation has so far been one of limited supply, as supply shortages have affected availability. While supply chain issues have begun improving, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer expects consoles to be hard to come by towards the end of the year. "I...
Gamespot
How To Get Delicate Tomb And Its Bugged Catalyst Quest In Destiny 2
Season of Plunder has added a new Exotic weapon to the arsenal of Destiny 2, a deadly fusion rifle that ties into the themes of piracy and Arc 3.0 gameplay for the next several months. Delicate Tomb is the name of the weapon, and if you're planning to focus on your Arc subclass this season, it'll be an invaluable tool for your Guardian.
Gamespot
Custom Order Maid 3D2&2.5+ X1+
Gamespot
Microsoft's Pursuit Of Activision Was All About Mobile And PC, Phil Spencer Says
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has commented further on its proposed deal to buy Activision Blizzard, saying the company sought to purchase the giant to help flesh out its mobile business. Speaking to Bloomberg, Spencer said the "biggest gaming platform on the planet is mobile phones," adding that 1.5 billion...
Gamespot
PS5 Restock: PlayStation Direct Still Has Consoles In Stock
PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock--specifically the Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $550 that comes with the standard PS5 and a voucher for Horizon Forbidden West. You don't have to wait in a queue to purchase this bundle; you simply need to sign into your PSN account, add it to your cart, and complete your purchase. The console has been in stock for multiple days at this point, which is an excellent sign for PS5 restock landscape.
Gamespot
Warframe Styanax Animated Short
Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot
Netflix Pitched A Lord Of The Rings Show And Multiple Spinoffs - Report
According to a new report, Netflix and HBO were among the bidders for The Lord of the Rings' TV show rights before Amazon ultimately sealed the deal. This is coming to light just before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.
