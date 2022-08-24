ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Chaffee Rec Adopters Represent Stewardship in Action

Cleanup of Cottonwood Lake and Shavano areas by Chaffee Rec Adopters set for September. The September cleanup program organized by Chaffee Rec Adopters begins with an event near Cottonwood Lake southwest of Buena Vista, just past the lake along CR 344, where 120 campsites are being monitored with the Chaffee Rec Collector mobile app. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Contact Event Coordinator Joe Greiner at adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org to find out where to meet and what to bring.
Is a COVID-19 Spike in our Future?

Some in Colorado are calling this “the calm before the storm,” a temporary lull in COVID-19 cases before an expected fall spike. Across the state, the diagnosed cases of COVID-19 — the BA.5 variant are low. In her latest update to Chaffee County leadership, the Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) Director Andrea Carlstrom says that “the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 community level dashboard shows Chaffee County continues to stay at a LOW level. Transmission level has moved from HIGH to SUBSTANTIAL, one level lower.”
OutThere Colorado

Three hikers saved with hypothermia in just 48 hours, prompting warning to Coloradans

According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, three people suffering from hypothermia have been rescued on local trails over the last two days in two separate incidents. While details about each case were not made readily available, these incidents serve as a good reminder to the public that the late summer and fall seasons can mean wild temperature and weather swings, with afternoon storms capable of creating dangerous conditions. Monsoon moisture in the area during this time of the year makes it crucial to be prepared with waterproof layers to avoid getting wet.
