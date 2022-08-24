Read full article on original website
Chaffee Rec Adopters Represent Stewardship in Action
Cleanup of Cottonwood Lake and Shavano areas by Chaffee Rec Adopters set for September. The September cleanup program organized by Chaffee Rec Adopters begins with an event near Cottonwood Lake southwest of Buena Vista, just past the lake along CR 344, where 120 campsites are being monitored with the Chaffee Rec Collector mobile app. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Contact Event Coordinator Joe Greiner at adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org to find out where to meet and what to bring.
Summit County second-home owners expect struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
Unique Colorado project could guide decisions on water usage for the West
CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — The Crested Butte region has it all — flowers, streams and towering peaks — and now it's also temporarily home to a research facility that's part of a program unlike any other. “This is really North America’s first atmosphere-to-bedrock field observatory,” said Ken...
Is a COVID-19 Spike in our Future?
Some in Colorado are calling this “the calm before the storm,” a temporary lull in COVID-19 cases before an expected fall spike. Across the state, the diagnosed cases of COVID-19 — the BA.5 variant are low. In her latest update to Chaffee County leadership, the Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) Director Andrea Carlstrom says that “the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 community level dashboard shows Chaffee County continues to stay at a LOW level. Transmission level has moved from HIGH to SUBSTANTIAL, one level lower.”
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
Three hikers saved with hypothermia in just 48 hours, prompting warning to Coloradans
According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, three people suffering from hypothermia have been rescued on local trails over the last two days in two separate incidents. While details about each case were not made readily available, these incidents serve as a good reminder to the public that the late summer and fall seasons can mean wild temperature and weather swings, with afternoon storms capable of creating dangerous conditions. Monsoon moisture in the area during this time of the year makes it crucial to be prepared with waterproof layers to avoid getting wet.
