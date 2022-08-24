ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President of the University of South Alabama excited about the new year

By Kevin Fries
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — All the students have moved in and classes are underway at the University of South Alabama. And football is happening soon. Next month, President Joe Bonner will be officially inaugurated as the fourth leader of the university,

He took over the job back in January and hit the ground running.

Bill: All right. Thanks to you. All the students have moved in and classes are underway at the University of South Alabama.

Jessica: And football is happening soon. Next month, President Joe Bonner will be officially inaugurated as the fourth leader of the university, but he took over the job back in January and hit the ground running. This morning, President Bonner is joining us on the red couch to talk about some of the exciting things happening at the University of South Alabama.
And when I say you hit the ground running, I mean you hit the ground running. We saw you on moving day moving TV.

Jo Bonner, President of the University of South Alabama: My back is still hurting. Yes. We moved in over 1600 students a week ago. Our faculty, our band and our football players stopped practice. And it was an incredible way to welcome all of these new Jaguars to our campus, to the University of South Alabama and to a new experience called college.

Jessica: You’ve been giving them rides to us.

Jo Bonner: We’ve been giving them rides. Our SGA president, Camille Bonner from Enterprise, Alabama. She and I get in the presidential golf carts and we pick the students up and take them from their dorms to classes. And even had one of them say, President Bonner, do you mind talking to my grandmother? She’s on the phone.
I did pull over. I didn’t want to do anything that would break the law. But it is an exciting time. We’re grateful to be here. WKMG, y’all have been so supportive Randy and Simone will be covering that football game on September 3rd. We open against Nichols State. We’ve even got some new game day T-shirts that both you and Bill.

Jessica: These are really good. I don’t know if we’ve got a camera ready. I’ll give you the back.

Jo Bonner: Everyone knows Jody Crowe from the Press-Register right has been the artist in residence here, and he’s got a different shirt for every home game. Plus, you know, we’re going out to the Rose Bowl this year, so we’re going to go out to where the Bruins play and we’ll be doing a special commemorative T-shirt for that game.

Jessica: It’s a really exciting time at the University of South Alabama. It’s got that beautiful stadium we’ve got a great coach. Big game coming up.

Jo Bonner : Kane has got these boys so fired up. We’re really excited. He wants us to be the storm this year. He said the last year we had to weather the storm didn’t have as good a season as we wanted in his first year.
This year, we’re expecting bigger things. And he’s right. They are leading the charge.

Bill: What’s with the buttons now? You brought buttons.

Jo Bonner: Bill, I brought you some buttons. So, you know, you all have a lot of KRG folks are members of the South Alabama alumni family. Okay, so start a new button collection any time students or faculty get a button and collect all of them. If they see me at Hancock Whitney Stadium, they get a free drink on the president. Y’all are two buttons into the collection.

Bill: I got to get out there.

Jessica: Lots happening there at the University of South Alabama. We’ve talked in the past weeks about the new Marine Sciences program. I mean, just so much happening.
It’s great to talk to you and have you here with us this morning.

Jo Bonner: Thank you. It’s an honor to be here.

Bill: Joe Bonner, our guest this morning.

