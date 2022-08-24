Read full article on original website
Connecticut Legislator Pushing for Statewide Rent Control
“At the request of a lawmaker, the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research analyzed Connecticut’s existing laws to limit rent increases,” reports Alexander Soule for the Connecticut Post. It’s the second time in as many years that the OLR has examined the question of what power the state legislature...
Ohio Counties Can Now Ban Renewable Energy Projects
“At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year,” with two more counties considering similar measures, reports Jake Zuckerman of the Ohio Capital Journal, threatening the growth of the renewable energy industry in the state.
