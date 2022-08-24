Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Reward increased to $6,000 to find woman who hit a Circle K employee with a brick during robbery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Silent Witness is now offering up to $6,000 to find the woman who allegedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick during a robbery. Earlier this month, Phoenix police released surveillance video of the woman attacking the worker at a Circle K near 32nd Street and Broadway in southeast Phoenix. The video showed the suspect knocking the employee to the ground after hitting them with a brick. Footage also showed the suspect continuing to hit and slam the employee’s head on the floor until she was given the PIN to open the register.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix teen, her adult boyfriend and their newborn baby missing out of Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A teenage girl, her adult boyfriend and their baby are missing from Phoenix and police say their family is concerned about their well-being. In a missing person bulletin released by the Phoenix Police Department, investigators say Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, 16, and her boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, 24, were last seen on Aug. 24 near 51st and Southern avenues with their newborn son Lionel.
AZFamily
Phoenix police searching for suspect who shot 2 women, killing 1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in west Phoenix late Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 25th and Adams streets around 9:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they found two women who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital where one of the women later died. She’s been identified as 37-year-old Latoya Davis.
AZFamily
Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Circle K offering reward in Phoenix convenience store assault
PHOENIX — Circle K is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who assaulted a Phoenix store employee in early August. The incident happened Aug. 4 around 2:05 a.m. near 32nd Street and Broadway Road shortly after two women were seen on video entering the convenience store, according to Phoenix Silent Witness.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix shooting leaves woman dead, another injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a deadly double shooting broke out near 25th Street and Adams. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 and found two women with gunshot wounds. Both women were hospitalized, and one of them died from her injuries....
KTAR.com
1 woman killed, another injured in shooting near Phoenix airport
PHOENIX – One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday night near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Washington and 24th streets, just north of the airport, around 9:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Friday morning.
AZFamily
Man found dead inside home after Thursday evening shootout with Glendale police
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead inside a home on Thursday night after Glendale police were involved in a shootout with who police say was his son. It all happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening after police say they got a call from a man saying that he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers came to the house, they heard gunshots coming from inside. Officers said they then got another call from a woman saying she was trying to get a hold of her dad on the phone when her brother answered the phone, claiming to have shot him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
DPS detectives uncover 20+ guns, drugs, sword during bust at Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was busted for having more than 20 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, drugs and even a sword at a Phoenix home on Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. DPS Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives searched a home near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road and uncovered the weapons and drugs.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing his father before shootout with SWAT team at Glendale home
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 26-year-old man was suspected of killing his father before getting into a shootout with a SWAT team and other officers at a Glendale home late Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to a neighborhood near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after Rafael Vargas-Olvera called 911, saying he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers arrived at the home, police say Vargas-Olvera refused to come to the door. Officers then heard gunshots inside the house and called for backup.
Seen her? Police looking for 16-year-old last seen with boyfriend, newborn in Laveen
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a 16-year-old girl that has been missing since Wednesday. Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez was last seen in the area of 51st and Southern avenues with her adult boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa. Velazquez is five-foot-four, 140 pounds with dark brown hair with brown eyes,...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing his dad before shootout with officers in Glendale
The lower fees are the result of over a billion dollars in federal aid. The Arizona Supreme Court denied a final appeal and a voter initiative that was originally ruled to be qualified was tossed from the November ballot. 2-year-old boy found outside covered in animal feces in Surprise. Updated:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Domestic violence call leads to police chase in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Authorities used a grappler device overnight to end a police chase in west Phoenix, officials said. Police in Phoenix, Glendale, and troopers with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety were all involved in a pursuit that ended near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Glendale officers were responding...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect accused of attacking teen girl with knife inside her Goodyear home
The suspect reportedly entered the home, tackled the 16-year-old girl to the ground and assaulted her with a kitchen knife. The girl suffered minor injuries and the suspect fled the scene.
ABC 15 News
One dead, one in critical condition in north Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX — One man has died and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a rollover crash in north Phoenix Saturday night. Phoenix fire officials say the crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle near Central Avenue and Bell Road. The sedan rolled on its side as a result of the crash.
1 Person Dead After Car Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety stated that a crash left 1 person dead after they walked in front of a box truck early Friday morning. Authorities added that the accident occurred on Interstate 17 at milepost 234 in New River.
AZFamily
Tempe police seeking help finding hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tempe Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the driver who hit and killed a woman on a bicycle and then took off. On Thursday, the victim was crossing University Drive east of McClintock Drive when she was hit. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Investigators said the suspect was driving a dark-colored 1999-2002 Toyota 4Runner. It’ll likely have damage to the front bumper, with most of it on the passenger’s side. Police also believe the front headlight is damaged.
AZFamily
Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by an acquaintance at a business in south Phoenix Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52.
12news.com
Sentencing for man who stabbed his ex-wife in the face postponed after he attempts assault on officer
PHOENIX — A Valley woman who was nearly killed by her ex-husband was ready to finally see justice Friday. But his sentencing hearing was canceled just hours before it was scheduled after officials say he tried to assault an officer. Sara Pitcher, the woman who survived the attack, was...
AZFamily
Man detained after victim shot, killed in Phoenix
Queen Creek Police Department is trying to warn parents about the growing number of cases by holding a community event discussing sextortion. While these caterpillars might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they’re not dangerous. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
Comments / 7