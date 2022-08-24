Read full article on original website
SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
Deputies reported hearing gunshots at a nearby house.
CONVERSE, Texas – Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in Converse, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when deputies were initially called to a home in the...
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot after two suspects entered their apartment asking about a gun and then opened fire on the Southeast side. Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive at 3:46 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two suspects went...
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Saturday after San Antonio police said she left the scene of a deadly crash she was involved in earlier this year. Mercedes Haines, 29, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - death, according to records from the Bexar County Jail.
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who they say pointed a gun at a 55-year-old woman after she accidentally cut him off while driving on a Texas highway, My San Antonio reports. According to a news release shared on Thursday (Aug. 25), the incident occured last...
SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman multiple times last year due to a fight over a man, according to San Antonio police. Letitis Lynette Tsatenawa, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Sept. 18 on the East Side, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are announcing the arrest of one man accused in a fatal shooting in May. Investigators say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Rangel on the northeast side. Police say Nevarez pulled up next to Rangel on southbound I-35 near Binz-Engleman Road and fired numerous shots into his car. Rangel ended up crashing off the highway after being shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
"It probably even more hurt that it happened in my neighborhood."
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened on Culebra Road and Loop 1604 around 5 p.m. Saturday, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
SAN ANTONIO — With the new school year just a few days old, a potential threat at one local school has already been stopped. Authorities say someone used the San Antonio ISD anonymous tip-reporting system to warn district police about a disturbing social media post that turned out to be true at Edison High School on Santa Monica Street Tuesday.
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a fatal shooting of a man who had his car stolen after he was killed. On May 17 at approximately 11:58 p.m., Johnathan Rodriguez was sitting in his gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of 1543 Babcock Road when someone shot and killed him, San Antonio police said.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man in a suspected road rage murder three months after the crime, thanks in part, to a Crime Stoppers tip. Jeremiah Nevarez, 34, is charged with murder for the May 4 shooting of Andrew Rangel, 29. According to the arrest...
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a person who shot a man on a sidewalk on the city's northwest side. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday near an apartment complex close to NW Loop 410 and Evers Road. Police said a man was outside...
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100. Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio police said they were...
SCHERTZ – Schertz police said more than 1,000 cases were impacted in the purge of the department’s property room that led to evidence being destroyed or removed. The department said Friday that the review into the error has been completed, and the investigation determined that 1,047 cases — mostly in Guadalupe County — were impacted.
FLATONIA, Texas - A San Antonio man has been arrested after Fayette County Sheriff's deputies found 10 kilos of cocaine hidden throughout his car. FCSO says that one of their drug interdiction investigators conducted a traffic stop on the car on I-10 near Flatonia around noon August 23 for a traffic violation.
SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was robbed on the Northwest Side earlier this month helped San Antonio police track down and arrest the suspect. The jogger said he was on the Leon Creek Greenway trail system near Grissom Road on Aug. 10 when he saw a man who looked like he needed help.
