San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Suspect accused of shooting woman amid two-year feud over man

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman multiple times last year due to a fight over a man, according to San Antonio police. Letitis Lynette Tsatenawa, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Sept. 18 on the East Side, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD: Arrest made in fatal May shooting on I-35

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are announcing the arrest of one man accused in a fatal shooting in May. Investigators say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Rangel on the northeast side. Police say Nevarez pulled up next to Rangel on southbound I-35 near Binz-Engleman Road and fired numerous shots into his car. Rangel ended up crashing off the highway after being shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
