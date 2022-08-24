The Daily Money: What is 'meme stock mania'? Plus, beware back to school scams

Happy Wednesday, Daily Money readers. It's Brett Molina again. Let's dig into today's top Daily Money stories.

With back-to-school season in full swing, shoppers are looking for deals or waiting for packages to hit their doorsteps.

Enter scammers , who want to take advantage by sending robotexts or robocalls claiming your credit card has been locked, or you ordered a pricey item like an iPhone. A credit union in Michigan is warning consumers of an uptick in these fake text scams.

If you encounter a text or call like this, the best thing to do is to block the number and ignore the text.

'Meme stock mania': Why you should pay attention

Remember roughly 18 months ago when shares of GameStop experienced a massive surge ? Large stock swings like this are becoming more common thanks to "meme stock mania ." Let's break this down:

What is a meme stock? It typically refers to a stock driven up in price by an army of retail investors who group together on platforms including Reddit (remember WallStreetBets?), Stocktwits and Twitter.

What are some examples of meme stocks? Along with GameStop, Bed Bath and Beyond and AMC have fallen into the category.

So what is "meme stock mania?" It defines a period during which these meme stocks experience big swings in value. And when it happens to one meme stock, it tends to happen to the others.

Social Security. What your benefits statement tells you, and what it doesn't .

'We shouldn't have to tolerate it' : More Asian Americans are calling out the racism they experience at work .

From ABCs to CEOs. How these young entrepreneurs are making moves .

Cruise demand rising. As COVID rules drop, more travelers are booking trips .

Slowly but surely, pumpkin spice is creeping back into our lives, and it's only August. The latest example is restaurant chain IHOP, which announced earlier this week it's bringing back Pumpkin Spice Pancakes. And in case you're wondering, here's why we like pumpkin spice so much .

