Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes

It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway.

According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on his right ankle, a bruised lung, a bruised liver, a lacerated kidney and severed nerves in his face and foot.

Over two months later, he’s made a good physical recovery. But he and his family are now working on recovering emotionally together.

“We’re hanging in there," said Mitchell Hammond, Austin’s father. "We all have our own emotional and mental stuff going on after the accident."

One of the family’s biggest frustrations? How long it took first responders to arrive.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station 33 is within a mile of Great Clips, but Chief Charles Moore says his team never received the call from dispatch.

Instead, due to jurisdictional agreements, Reno Engine 12 was sent from Steamboat, and Reno Truck 1 came from downtown. It took over 10 minutes for Engine 12 to arrive and even longer for Truck 1.

Waiting for emergency crews, Austin remained pinned beneath the car for half an hour.

His stepmother, Emilee Hammond, who had taken him to get a haircut, laid under the car with him and held his head until Austin's father arrived and took her place. She could see Austin’s skull.

Why did it take so long for crews to arrive?

The lag in response happens more frequently than people realize, according to Chief Moore. Between Reno and Truckee Meadows, the closest stations are not always dispatched to emergency calls.

“Over the course of a year," he said, "it’s perhaps thousands of calls."

The issue, he said, is twofold.

“There’s really two pieces to this problem. One is the policy decision to allow and have the closest agency respond," he said. "The other limitation is the technology of dispatch."

Currently, Reno and Truckee Meadows do not have automatic aid agreements for medical calls. If there is a structural fire or a brush fire, both agencies can respond no matter the location. But medical calls, Moore said, are tied to jurisdictions.

“It’s a complicated boundary between all of our jurisdictions,” he added. Sometimes Truckee Meadows is closer to a Reno call, and sometimes, Reno is closer to a Truckee Meadows call.

Moore said that even when dispatch does transfer calls to the closer agency, it can take a few minutes to coordinate, negating any time saved by sending a closer crew.

“We need better technology, and we need universal (aid) agreements,” he said.

Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County recently formed a regional working group to tackle the technical issues. One of the working group’s biggest goals: improve call dispatch and coordination between Reno, Sparks and Washoe.

It’s a step in the right direction, both Austin's father, Mitchell Hammond, and Moore agree. Mitchell wrote a letter to the Reno City Council supporting the measure and recounting Austin’s story.

But the working group is not an overnight solution.

When you’re watching your own child bleed out, “minutes feel like hours, and hours feel like days,” Mitchell said. “I just don’t want someone else’s kid trapped under a car for 30 minutes while we play politics.”

On day of the accident, a family steps in

Michell himself works for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. He arrived at Great Clips just as Reno Engine 12 arrived, and he pulled Austin out from under the car and carried him to a stretcher once first responders lifted the vehicle.

Emilee was there for the full half hour. She called 911, Mitchell, and Austin’s mom and stepdad. She said that it felt like an eternity, and while she can’t speak to what a professional would recommend, she knows exactly what she was thinking in those minutes.

“I was contemplating going to the back of my car and getting a jack,” she said. “I cannot fathom why it would ever take that long to lift a small car that is stable on four wheels off of my kid.”

'A super resilient kid'

Austin has a few scars now, but his smile tends to outshine them.

His first day of school was Monday, Aug. 15. He likes basketball, but he wants to be an actor. He loves the Titanic, Harry Potter and documentaries about how movies are made. He had lots of questions about RGJ photographer Andy Barron’s camera.

The Hammond family rescheduled their trip to Hawaii for when Austin’s plastic surgeon said he was OK to go swimming.

Mitchell says that he and his family have good days and bad days.

“(Austin has) gone through a roller coaster of emotions. Some days he’s great, and it seems like we’re on the road to recovery,” he said. “He’s a great kid. He’s a super resilient kid. He’s tough.”

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes