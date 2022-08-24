ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

Police identify woman struck and killed by truck in Herriman

By FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
A woman was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck in Herriman.

Police said the woman, later identified as 38-year-old Stefanie Whittaker, was jogging along a dark stretch of Mountain View Corridor at around 5:40 a.m. when she was struck near Real Vista Drive.

The driver of the truck apparently didn't see Whittaker before hitting her. After the accident, the driver called 911 and remained on the scene to cooperate with police.

Family members said the route was one that Whittaker normally ran.

Investigators reported that there are no indications that speed or impairment were factors in the accident, though poor visibility may have played a part.

In the past six months there have been nine crashes in the immediate area around the intersection, which is included in the Herriman City's plans for a traffic signal, but it is not scheduled to be installed until 2025.

Investigators are reminding pedestrians to wear reflective clothing and consider carrying a light during hours of reduced visibility.

Knowafewthings
7d ago

this happening more and more right there. they need to put a light there. that intersection is deadly. people think it's a race track.

