Edwardsville, PA

Edwardsville man charged with posting nude pictures of woman

Times Leader
 3 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE — Borough police charged a man on allegations he posted nude pictures of an ex-girlfriend on social media sites.

Anthony William Jones, 26, of Beverly Drive, Edwardsville, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph A. Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on four counts each of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman reported in March she learned Jones, an ex-boyfriend, posted multiple nude photos of herself on social media sites without her permission and knowledge.

One nude picture was used as a profile picture that was sent as a friend request to her girlfriend’s boyfriend on a social media site, the complaint says.

When the woman confronted Jones, he pledged to delete the social media postings and delete her nude pictures from his cellular phone.

The woman claimed she later searched Jones’ cellular phone discovering Jones never deleted the pictures.

