WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Kipos Hellenic Cuisine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the summer tourist season winding down as we head towards Labor Day weekend, it occurred to me that I have not taken a vacation this summer. Some little trips here and there have been fun, but no grand travel experience. No flights to the Gulf, no jaunts to California, no bucket-list visit to Greece. Though I did get to the enjoy the next best thing to that historic nation...Kipos Hellenic Cuisine.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Splashpad at Middleton Park Complex reopens
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Splashpad at Middleton Park in Oak Island is open again. Due to multiple events planned over the next several days, construction on the new shade-sail structures has been paused until Tuesday. As a result, the Splashpad will reopen until construction can resume. The...
WECT
Helping Is Togetherness to host sports giveaway for local youth
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Helping Is Togetherness will be hosting a sports giveaway on Aug. 26 for local youth ages 10 to 16. The Wilmington-based nonprofit stated that the event will occur between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will take place at Halyburton Park at 4099 S. 17th St.
WECT
Live! NC Color: A Variety Show to be held Aug. 28
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third installment of Live! NC Color: A Variety Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington. The variety show, which is presented by LouisTee Media and MT Bottles Comedy, will feature comedians Bo Ma, Isatu Kamara, Ebony Angelique and Kimberly Daniece and singer Mandee Starchild. Actor Lili Nicole will be the emcee and host of the event.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington ‘Poker for Puppies’ tournament benefiting Cape Fear Rescue League
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A poker tournament taking place this Saturday is helping to raise money for a good cause. Poker for Puppies is taking place at K2 suites, located at 3137 Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington. Registration begins at 11:30 am with the tournament kicking off at 12:30 pm.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
WECT
Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
columbuscountynews.com
Salesmen on Hoverboards Visit Lake, East End
While some door-to-door salesmen might have unusual transportation, apparently their pitch is legitimate. Residents of the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood community, Buckhead and Lake Waccamaw are reporting that representatives of Hawx Pest Control of Wilmington are zooming through the east end on hoverboards. In at least one instance, the salesmen were chased off by the homeowner’s dogs.
cfcc.edu
Barbering grad opens luxury barber shop in downtown Wilmington, NC
After serving in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC, Steve Grissom worked as an arborist, climbing trees to inspect them. When his knees started complaining, Grissom began to look for a new line of work. He still had strong hand-eye coordination and decided to pursue his interest in barbering.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man with special needs at risk of losing family home no longer worries thanks to locals who saw his story on WWAY
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we told you about last month, more help for Rashone Jackson, the Wilmington man who was at risk of losing his home after the passing of his mother. On top of getting help saving the family home, he’s getting a helping hand from people who saw his story here on WWAY.
whqr.org
CoastLine: Elaine Brown on her ancestors, victims of Wilmington's 1898 coup d'état, and reclaiming her power through poetry
Joshua Halsey, Elaine’s great-great-grandfather, was shot 14 times and killed by white supremacists on November 10, 1898, leaving his wife, Sallie, a widow. Elaine Brown, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, along with her siblings, are putting together the fragmented stories of their family and learning about how the massacre shaped their lives. In her personal and artistic life, she tells her stories as Poet E Spoken.
WECT
New Hanover County COVID community level returns to low, Novavax vaccines available people 12 and older
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has returned to low as of the latest report on Friday, August 26. Also, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anybody 12+ years old. “COVID-19 can be transmitted through the air and the more people you...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: typical late-August conditions continue for the rest of the weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday evening! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final week of August. Overnight lows will remain in the lower and middle 70s with a slight dip behind a front late next week.
nrcolumbus.com
Free Blackwater concert kicking off weekend in Whiteville
Despite having traveled as far south as Florida and as far west as Alabama, Clarkton-based Blackwater Band is returning to their old stomping grounds and will perform at a free public concert Friday evening at Vineland Depot in Whiteville. Fittingly, the first song the band plans to play, says frontman...
kiss951.com
Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color
Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
WECT
Pet of the Week: Princess from Monty’s Home
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Princess, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. According to her handler, Princess is a very sweet dog who has gotten along very well with other dogs and cats. In addition, she loves people and loves to be pet. Princess is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two Wilmington churches coming together to raise funds, build Habitat home for veteran
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s 2022 Veterans Build and Building on Faith Wall Raising is taking place this Saturday. The event is set to take place from 7:30 am – 8:30 am at 1008 N. 7th Street in Wilmington. Construction will start...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
David Clarke “D.C.” Virgo celebrated for his 40 years of service to Wilmington community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On this day 107 years ago, David “D.C” Clarke Virgo became the first principal of the New Williston Primary and Industrial School. The City of Wilmington took to Twitter today to honor Virgo, his many achievements and his impact on the area. Virgo,...
