Wilmington, NC

WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Kipos Hellenic Cuisine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the summer tourist season winding down as we head towards Labor Day weekend, it occurred to me that I have not taken a vacation this summer. Some little trips here and there have been fun, but no grand travel experience. No flights to the Gulf, no jaunts to California, no bucket-list visit to Greece. Though I did get to the enjoy the next best thing to that historic nation...Kipos Hellenic Cuisine.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Splashpad at Middleton Park Complex reopens

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Splashpad at Middleton Park in Oak Island is open again. Due to multiple events planned over the next several days, construction on the new shade-sail structures has been paused until Tuesday. As a result, the Splashpad will reopen until construction can resume. The...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Live! NC Color: A Variety Show to be held Aug. 28

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third installment of Live! NC Color: A Variety Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington. The variety show, which is presented by LouisTee Media and MT Bottles Comedy, will feature comedians Bo Ma, Isatu Kamara, Ebony Angelique and Kimberly Daniece and singer Mandee Starchild. Actor Lili Nicole will be the emcee and host of the event.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Food & Drinks
WECT

Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Salesmen on Hoverboards Visit Lake, East End

While some door-to-door salesmen might have unusual transportation, apparently their pitch is legitimate. Residents of the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood community, Buckhead and Lake Waccamaw are reporting that representatives of Hawx Pest Control of Wilmington are zooming through the east end on hoverboards. In at least one instance, the salesmen were chased off by the homeowner’s dogs.
WILMINGTON, NC
Person
Spice
cfcc.edu

Barbering grad opens luxury barber shop in downtown Wilmington, NC

After serving in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC, Steve Grissom worked as an arborist, climbing trees to inspect them. When his knees started complaining, Grissom began to look for a new line of work. He still had strong hand-eye coordination and decided to pursue his interest in barbering.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

CoastLine: Elaine Brown on her ancestors, victims of Wilmington's 1898 coup d'état, and reclaiming her power through poetry

Joshua Halsey, Elaine’s great-great-grandfather, was shot 14 times and killed by white supremacists on November 10, 1898, leaving his wife, Sallie, a widow. Elaine Brown, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, along with her siblings, are putting together the fragmented stories of their family and learning about how the massacre shaped their lives. In her personal and artistic life, she tells her stories as Poet E Spoken.
WILMINGTON, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Free Blackwater concert kicking off weekend in Whiteville

Despite having traveled as far south as Florida and as far west as Alabama, Clarkton-based Blackwater Band is returning to their old stomping grounds and will perform at a free public concert Friday evening at Vineland Depot in Whiteville. Fittingly, the first song the band plans to play, says frontman...
WHITEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color

Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WECT

Pet of the Week: Princess from Monty’s Home

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Princess, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. According to her handler, Princess is a very sweet dog who has gotten along very well with other dogs and cats. In addition, she loves people and loves to be pet. Princess is...
BURGAW, NC

