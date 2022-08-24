Read full article on original website
GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in Virginia said Friday they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia had adopted legislation last year that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards. But Republicans in the House...
DC man sought in fatal shooting at Mall at Prince George’s
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a D.C. man linked to a fatal shooting at a mall food court. Police have an arrest warrant for Stephon Edward Jones, 33. He is charged with the killing of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville. Detectives are seeking the community’s...
Identity theft cases up nearly 200% in Maryland and Virginia
Identity theft is on the rise, with Maryland and Virginia residents being heavily targeted by scammers, according to the CEO of an identity validation company. “I would say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck, a company providing identity validation and fraud detection services.
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
DC shootings on same day connected; police say 2nd was retaliation for deadly mass shooting
Three men are under arrest in connection with a triple shooting in D.C. on Quincy Place Northeast Wednesday night. D.C. police now believe it was retaliation for a deadly mass shooting near a senior home on O Street Northwest earlier Wednesday. The first shooting happened at O and North Capitol...
Md.’s Rocky Gap Casino owner announces plans to sell for $260M
BALTIMORE — Golden Entertainment Inc. has announced plans to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in western Maryland for $260 million. News outlets report that the sale was announced during a meeting of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday. Maryland regulators will have to sign off...
Chef Mike Cordero brings old-school Italian restaurant to Ballston
Northern Virginia restauranteur Mike Cordero, whose first restaurant job was at age 15 making meatballs in a New York City Italian restaurant, is going back to his roots with his latest project: an old-school Italian restaurant in Ballston. Cordero’s restaurant group, which includes sons Nick and Anthony, has signed a...
