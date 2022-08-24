ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WTOP

GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in Virginia said Friday they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia had adopted legislation last year that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards. But Republicans in the House...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

DC man sought in fatal shooting at Mall at Prince George’s

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a D.C. man linked to a fatal shooting at a mall food court. Police have an arrest warrant for Stephon Edward Jones, 33. He is charged with the killing of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville. Detectives are seeking the community’s...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Identity theft cases up nearly 200% in Maryland and Virginia

Identity theft is on the rise, with Maryland and Virginia residents being heavily targeted by scammers, according to the CEO of an identity validation company. “I would say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck, a company providing identity validation and fraud detection services.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Md.’s Rocky Gap Casino owner announces plans to sell for $260M

BALTIMORE — Golden Entertainment Inc. has announced plans to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in western Maryland for $260 million. News outlets report that the sale was announced during a meeting of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday. Maryland regulators will have to sign off...
FLINTSTONE, MD
WTOP

Chef Mike Cordero brings old-school Italian restaurant to Ballston

Northern Virginia restauranteur Mike Cordero, whose first restaurant job was at age 15 making meatballs in a New York City Italian restaurant, is going back to his roots with his latest project: an old-school Italian restaurant in Ballston. Cordero’s restaurant group, which includes sons Nick and Anthony, has signed a...
BALLSTON, NY

