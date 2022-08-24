ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Irondale receives grant $300K grant for recycling initiative

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The City of Irondale has been awarded a $311,777.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for its recycling program. Mayor James D. Stewart, Jr., City Clerk Leigh Allison, Public Works Director Frank Pennington, and Assistant Public Works Director Albert Menifield traveled to Montgomery to accept the […]
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the family of deceased individual

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individual. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, of Birmingham, died on August 18, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) responded to the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Civil Rights Trail Market grand opening at BHM Airport

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A grand opening was held on Wednesday, August 24, for the Civil Rights at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The event was a huge success, with nearly 75 guests in attendance who listened to community leaders speak about the importance of celebrating Birmingham’s rich civil rights history. The Civil Rights […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Grandview Freestanding ER Department coming to Trussville

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha Harris, said. “As we plan and look […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Cleaning up the trash

Commentary By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — First, congratulations to the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies on their resounding victory last night over Gadsden City. It was a sparkling win that showcased outstanding performances on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, conduct from some spectators wasn’t quite as impressive as evidenced by a photo from the Trussville Police […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BREAKING: TPD motor scout involved in crash

From The Tribune staff requests TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville Police Department (TPD) motor scout was involved in a crash on Thursday, August 25, around 7:30 a.m. According to the TPD, the crash occurred on Husky Parkway at the Trussville Civic Center. “Our motor unit was in the Civic Center parking lot, waiting to exit onto […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Former bank branch manager sentenced for embezzlement

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge today sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentencedDorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody Council approves joining Janssen, McKesson opioid settlements

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – During a short meeting on Monday, Aug. 22, the Moody City Council passed two resolutions authorizing them to enter into settlements related to what was called the “opioid crisis.” Moody joins other municipalities in settlements against the Janssen and McKesson pharmaceutical companies in regard to the manufacture […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Last of 18 defendants charged in Birimingham-based drug conspiracy

Special to The Tribune BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge yesterday sentenced the last of 18 defendants charged in  a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Atlanta Field Office Special Agent in Charge James […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two bodies found in vacant Birmingham lot

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A pair of bodies was found Tuesday morning, August 23, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office announced Wednesday. The remains were found in a vacant lot on the 500 block of Cambridge Street. One body was identified as male, while the other was identified as female. Their identities are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

250 apartments potentially planned for Service Road

By Hannah Curran, Editor JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two hundred and fifty apartments may potentially come to a parcel of property located on the interstate side of Service Road in unincorporated Jefferson County near the Echo Hills neighborhood. This has created concern for Clay schools which are already at capacity, and Trussville traffic.  Bill Dobbins, Founding […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Convicted felon sentenced on gun charge

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A convicted felon was sentenced this week for illegally possessing firearms. According to the United States Department of Justice, Ervin Deangelo Fields, 31, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. Fields pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man shot, killed Tuesday evening

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 40-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 23. Brandon Eugene King, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday after being transported by Birmingham Fire & Rescue Services to UAB Hospital. King […]
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-20 EB, in Leeds

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation and its contracted partner, Ozark Safety, will conduct Overhead Sign Structure Upgrades on I-20 eastbound at the Leeds Exit (Exit 140) as follows: Work will begin Thursday, August 25, at 12 a.m. This work will require the closure of the center […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Community Policy