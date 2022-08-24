Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
AOL Corp
The IRS could be on the verge of changing the way Americans file their taxes
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that the IRS removed a noncompete clause in its agreement with commercial providers. The IRS could be on the cusp of revolutionizing the way that Americans file their taxes. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden on...
AOL Corp
IRS sets the record straight: We’re going after tax evaders, not honest Americans: Op-Ed
This is an op-ed from Charles P. Rettig, the 49th Commissioner of the IRS. As the nation’s tax administrator, the IRS plays a unique role in our nation. It can be a difficult job. After all, does anyone really like paying taxes? Of course not. But they’re essential to fund the roads we drive on, the schools our children attend, support our military and so much more. Unfortunately, given the nature of this work and historical stereotypes, the IRS is often perceived as an easy target for mischaracterizations of what IRS employees do — and that’s exactly what’s happened in recent weeks.
IRS will refund $1.2B in late-filing penalties
The IRS will refund $1.2 billion in penalties to 1.6 million individual and business taxpayers who were fined for not filing tax or information returns on time for 2019 and 2020, as the pandemic disrupted the economy and led to a pileup of unprocessed returns at the agency. The penalty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nationalinterest.org
IRS Orders Full Security Review After Receiving Armed Threats
The last time the IRS conducted such a review was following the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 when a federal building was attacked and 168 people killed. For more than a year, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) pushed for additional funding, in order to deal with its considerable backlog of unprocessed returns and replace employees who have retired or plan to in the next few years.
FBI whistleblower claims bureau leaders ordered staff NOT to investigate Hunter Biden laptop and told them 'the FBI is not going to change the outcome of the election again'
The FBI deliberately dragged its feet on the Hunter Biden investigation and told agents not to look into the Hunter Biden laptop, according to new whistleblowers who spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson, R-Wisc., sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday bringing forth the new whistleblower...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Slate
SCOTUS Will Probably Kill Student Debt Relief. But Biden Has a Backup Plan.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled his long-awaited plan for student loan forgiveness. For borrowers making under $125,000 a year, the program will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt (and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients). It will provide relief to 43 million Americans—if five justices on the Supreme Court let it take effect. Will they? The short answer is: probably not. But there’s good news for beneficiaries: The administration may have already identified another way to enact relief if the judiciary stands in the way of Plan A.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden Cancels Student Loans: How to Know If You Qualify for Forgiveness
Those making less than $125,000 annually could see $10,000 or more trimmed from their federal student loan debt, depending on financial need.
What $10,000 in student loan forgiveness means for your tax bill
Federal student loan forgiveness is income tax-free through the end of 2025 under a provision in the COVID-19 relief package. The good news for borrowers? An estimated 43 million Americans with student loan debt will have $10,000 wiped away from their balances. The even better news? The debt relief is...
Washington Examiner
FBI agents behind controversial Hunter Biden briefing in 2020 ordered to talk
Two top Senate Republicans want to interview the FBI officials behind a controversial summer 2020 FBI briefing on Russia. Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) sent a letter to the two FBI employees on Thursday, alleging the August 2020 briefing was "unnecessary and was only done because of pressure from our Democratic colleagues, including Democratic Leadership, to falsely attack our Biden investigation as advancing Russian disinformation."
Stop the dangerous rhetoric: The truth about IRS funding
The IRS reported yesterday that, in the wake of serious threats that it is receiving, it is launching a safety review for all of its 600 facilities, the first such review since the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. As a former assistant secretary for management of the U.S. Treasury, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DHS issues new DACA rule
The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a final regulation codifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program amid continued threat of litigation against it. The rule formally replaces the 2012 memo issued by the Obama administration, under which undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors...
Democrats Discover Only The Federal Government Can Solve The Border Crisis | Opinion
Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus asylum claimants to Democratic strongholds has sent politicians and bureaucrats into a panic.
Department of Education Proposal Will Cut Student Loan Payments in Half
The Biden administration finally unveiled its sweeping federal student loan plan on Wednesday, announcing a further extension to the payment pause through the end of the year and providing $10,000 in...
Stimulus Update: There's Bipartisan Support for One Particular Type of Stimulus Payment
You may be surprised to find that lawmakers from both sides of the aisle actually want to provide this kind of financial help. Many people have been hoping for another stimulus check from the federal government. A direct payment to all Americans is very unlikely. There is bipartisan support for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Student loans received after June 30 not eligible for relief
Student loans received after June 30 are not eligible for relief under President Biden’s new initiative canceling a certain amount of debt per borrower. White House Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice confirmed June 30 of this year was the cutoff date during a Wednesday briefing that discussed the new relief initiative. The Biden administration…
Stimulus Update: Inflation Reduction Act Leaves Parents Out in the Cold
Many helpful provisions for parents didn't make it into the bill. Last week, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law. While the bill does certain things to reduce costs for Americans, it fails to address some of the expenses that are specific to parents such as paid family and sick leave, an enhanced Child Tax Credit, and more.
The Verge
Snap agrees to $35 million settlement over privacy lawsuit
Snapchat users in Illinois who used filters or lenses may be eligible for a payout. Illinois reached a $35 million settlement with Snap this month, according to the Chicago Tribune, in a class action lawsuit over how user data was collected. The suit alleges that Snapchat’s filters and lenses violated...
Senate report blasts IRS for handling of foreign bank registration
A Senate report released Wednesday on a form of tax evasion was highly critical of the IRS for the way it handles foreign bank registration as part of the laws that govern how U.S. citizens and business entities can own foreign assets. The report said that it was “shockingly easy” to obtain a certain kind...
CBS News
532K+
Followers
64K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1