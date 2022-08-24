Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
rwcpulse.com
Many hurdles ahead for a project to redevelop an 84-acre life sciences campus in Redwood City
Preliminary plans to “re-envision” Redwood LIFE, a massive life sciences campus in Redwood Shores, will require extensive revisions following a first round of feedback from the city. In a 66-page letter to the developer, Longfellow Real Estate Partners, the Redwood City Community Development & Transportation Department deemed the...
calmatters.network
PUBLIC AGENDA: Reviews for top city officials; update on preserve projects
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 29. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss performance reviews for the city manager, the city attorney and the city clerk and to discuss labor negotiations. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
calmatters.network
Downtown Streets Enterprises creates paying gigs for homeless clients
A rapidly growing work program under the auspices of the Downtown Streets Team is creating full-time, paying transitional jobs for its formerly unhoused clients, often leading to permanent employment. The venture, Streets Team Enterprises, is going well beyond its foundational model of the Downtown Streets Team. The nonprofit, which started...
calmatters.network
Planning Commission alternate Kashef Qaadri announces bid for Dublin City Council
Kashef Qaadri, a current alternate member of the Dublin Planning Commission, has qualified for the ballot to run again for the Dublin City Council, competing for one of two at-large council seats up for grabs this fall. Qaadri, a city resident who previously sought a council seat in the 2020...
calmatters.network
The 'Fix-It Guys' of Stoneridge Creek
In the Stoneridge Creek senior living community in Pleasanton reside two men who share a passion for fixing things that may be broken or need a repair of some sort. Rick Levesque spent his working career as a design engineer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. When Phil Wire retired from his sales career, he decided he needed a hobby almost immediately.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
calmatters.network
City Council adopts spending plan for business tax
Seeking to offer Palo Alto voters some reassurance about how funds from the city’s proposed business tax would be spent, the City Council this week passed a resolution pledging to devote the funds to three categories: transportation, housing and public safety. The resolution, which the council passed by a...
Number of homeless on Oakland streets likely to rise with judge’s ruling
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — About 40 homeless people may be forced onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will be displaced […]
PLANetizen
Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply
The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
beyondthecreek.com
Sprinkles Opens at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon
Over two years ago, we learned that Sprinkles would be coming to City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon and they have now opened. Check out their menu here. I tried the dark chocolate cupcake and it was quite decadent. Very rich.
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: What’s At the Bottom of Crystal Springs Reservoir
Touching the western edge of Redwood City is Crystal Springs Reservoir. Believe it or not, there is more to the reservoir's history than water or the dam. It happens to be the graveyard of a small town. Indeed, during the mid-nineteenth century, a resort village existed there known as "Crystal Springs."
sfrichmondreview.com
Longtime Owner of Inner Richmond Neighborhood Bar Keeps the Irish Flowing
It’s 5 o’clock on a Friday evening and customers are just starting to crowd into O’Keeffe’s, a no-apologies Irish bar in the Inner Richmond. Annie O’Keeffe, the diminutive owner, is serving up $4 beers and $6 shots of whiskey. It’s not too busy yet, so...
calmatters.network
Amid shortage, San Jose OKs major raise for veterinarians
San Jose is increasing the salary range for veterinarians by nearly 47% this year, hoping to fill monthslong vacancies for two roles in its backlogged animal shelter. While a full-time vet hired in the city before February would earn roughly $95,000 to $115,000 annually in base salary, the San Jose City Council has since sweetened the deal three times.
Marin town suffers flooding, traffic jams after major water main break
A water main break in San Anselmo caused street flooding and delayed traffic Thursday morning. The break occurred in front of Archie Williams High School on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
msn.com
Goodguys Car Show & Race At Alameda County Fairgrounds
PLEASANTON, CA — ‘Tis the season for flashy cars in the Tri-Valley. Last Sunday, 270 exotic cars were parked in downtown Danville for its annual Hot Summer Sunday. Pleasanton is upping the ante by hosting the Goodguys 35th RaceDeck West Coast Nationals at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. From...
‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
