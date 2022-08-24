ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

rwcpulse.com

Many hurdles ahead for a project to redevelop an 84-acre life sciences campus in Redwood City

Preliminary plans to “re-envision” Redwood LIFE, a massive life sciences campus in Redwood Shores, will require extensive revisions following a first round of feedback from the city. In a 66-page letter to the developer, Longfellow Real Estate Partners, the Redwood City Community Development & Transportation Department deemed the...
calmatters.network

PUBLIC AGENDA: Reviews for top city officials; update on preserve projects

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 29. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss performance reviews for the city manager, the city attorney and the city clerk and to discuss labor negotiations. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Downtown Streets Enterprises creates paying gigs for homeless clients

A rapidly growing work program under the auspices of the Downtown Streets Team is creating full-time, paying transitional jobs for its formerly unhoused clients, often leading to permanent employment. The venture, Streets Team Enterprises, is going well beyond its foundational model of the Downtown Streets Team. The nonprofit, which started...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

The 'Fix-It Guys' of Stoneridge Creek

In the Stoneridge Creek senior living community in Pleasanton reside two men who share a passion for fixing things that may be broken or need a repair of some sort. Rick Levesque spent his working career as a design engineer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. When Phil Wire retired from his sales career, he decided he needed a hobby almost immediately.
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

City Council adopts spending plan for business tax

Seeking to offer Palo Alto voters some reassurance about how funds from the city’s proposed business tax would be spent, the City Council this week passed a resolution pledging to devote the funds to three categories: transportation, housing and public safety. The resolution, which the council passed by a...
PALO ALTO, CA
PLANetizen

Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply

The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: What’s At the Bottom of Crystal Springs Reservoir

Touching the western edge of Redwood City is Crystal Springs Reservoir. Believe it or not, there is more to the reservoir's history than water or the dam. It happens to be the graveyard of a small town. Indeed, during the mid-nineteenth century, a resort village existed there known as "Crystal Springs."
REDWOOD CITY, CA
calmatters.network

Amid shortage, San Jose OKs major raise for veterinarians

San Jose is increasing the salary range for veterinarians by nearly 47% this year, hoping to fill monthslong vacancies for two roles in its backlogged animal shelter. While a full-time vet hired in the city before February would earn roughly $95,000 to $115,000 annually in base salary, the San Jose City Council has since sweetened the deal three times.
SAN JOSE, CA
msn.com

Goodguys Car Show & Race At Alameda County Fairgrounds

PLEASANTON, CA — ‘Tis the season for flashy cars in the Tri-Valley. Last Sunday, 270 exotic cars were parked in downtown Danville for its annual Hot Summer Sunday. Pleasanton is upping the ante by hosting the Goodguys 35th RaceDeck West Coast Nationals at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. From...
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

