'It's important to show the world that Ukrainian people don't give up': Oleksandr Zinchenko is proud to see the start of the domestic season in his war-torn country - but an air-raid siren sees delay to one clash as players take shelter

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has reflected on the return of domestic football in Ukraine after the country hosted its first games since Russia's invasion six months ago.

Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv kicked off the new season, playing out a 0-0 draw yesterday in an attempt to raise the spirits of the war-torn country, with precautions including matches only taking place in Kyiv and in the west of the country and in stadiums that can accommodate bomb shelters.

Furthermore, no fans will be in attendance and air raid sirens are installed in stadiums to warn of imminent danger, which will stop play immediately.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken out on domestic football returning to Ukraine yesterday

The players of Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 line up at Kyiv's Olympic Stadium

'It's important for the country and all Ukrainian people because nobody was ready for this situation,' Zinchenko told Arsenal's club website.

'People are still suffering and we need to fight every single day everywhere, but we need to keep going, live our lives and carry on.

'People deserve the lives they had before. I'd like to say a massive thanks to the Ukrainian federation, and president Zelensky who said we needed to play our competition in Ukraine.

Players and match officials were draped in Ukrainian flags while the national anthem played

'I know it's not going to have the best facilities but we need to keep going and that's the most important thing for all Ukrainians. I can't wait and I'll watch all the games if it's possible.'

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted on trying to keep morale high in the nation through sport, and ordered Oleksandr Usyk to fight Anthony Joshua on Saturday evening to help raise spirits.

He he now brought back football, speaking on the big screen before the match, and despite gam environments being different to usual, the return has been welcomed by many.

'It's difficult for me to imagine how it's going to be,' Zinchenko said. 'There could be a siren and the players need to stop at some point, but it's so important to show the rest of the world that the Ukrainian people don't give up, and in any situation, they carry on. It's all about our people.'

The game finished 0-0 in Ukraine's 70,000-seater Olympic Stadium, which was empty

All of the matches will be played in Kyiv, its surrounding region and two western provinces

The warning signs however are clearly still there. In Lviv today, players from Rukh Lviv and Metalist Kharkiv had to shelter before their game after air raid sirens were heard.

'We dress up and play here', some reportedly joked.

In Shakhtar, after a digital pre-match speech from Zelensky and the national anthem, Ukrainian solider Yaroslav Golyk took kick off. He walked with a limp after suffering injury fighting for his country.

Restarting football on Ukraine's Day of the National Flag was not only a statement of resilience from Zelensky, but a statement of intent. Ukraine will not stand down, and they will continue to take part in sport, worldwide and at home, in the face invasion.