Read full article on original website
Related
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Washington Examiner
FBI agents behind controversial Hunter Biden briefing in 2020 ordered to talk
Two top Senate Republicans want to interview the FBI officials behind a controversial summer 2020 FBI briefing on Russia. Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) sent a letter to the two FBI employees on Thursday, alleging the August 2020 briefing was "unnecessary and was only done because of pressure from our Democratic colleagues, including Democratic Leadership, to falsely attack our Biden investigation as advancing Russian disinformation."
Washington Examiner
Biden proves he can't be trusted on inflation, even if saved by the Fed
President Joe Biden and his team schooled us on inflation with this week’s student loan debt forgiveness announcement, but not in quite the way they think. Inflation is showing signs of tapering off, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has vowed to do what it takes to continue squeezing it out of the economy. “Last month incomes were up, and overall prices were down — that’s according to an important measure of inflation, which showed prices actually came down nationwide last month,” Biden said in a celebratory statement issued by the White House.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Congress must rescue Biden from his defeatist policies
Iranian hard-liners have been circulating a list of "concessions" worth tens of billions of dollars to which the Biden administration has allegedly agreed, all to get Tehran to come into compliance with a nuclear agreement that is near expiring. For the Biden administration, a collapse of fortitude in the face...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Alan Dershowitz says 'there is enough evidence' to indict Trump
Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who has previously defended former President Donald Trump in public and in the congressional chambers, argued there is enough evidence to indict the former president. While discussing revelations from the heavily redacted affidavit released Friday, Dershowitz argued that despite there being enough evidence, prosecutors won't charge Trump...
Washington Examiner
Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan
China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
Washington Examiner
READ IN FULL: Redacted affidavit justifying raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home released
On Friday, the Justice Department released a heavily redacted version of the affidavit laying out the justifications for the FBI's search and seizure of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Aug. 8. Trump and others had called for the full version of the affidavit to be released to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Biden just gave the Fed a green light to embrace the recession
However much Republicans hated the substance of President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats could at least boast that they passed a sizable deficit reduction. But no longer. But whatever goodwill the Democratic Party earned with its social and environmental spending bill's $300 billion 10-year deficit reduction, Biden has...
Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. When he finally escaped Mariupol — whose residents endured some of the worst suffering of the war during a nearly three-month siege — he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is currently concentrated. “Me before Mariupol and me after what happened: It’s two different people,” the skinny, fresh-faced 24-year-old said during a recent interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, another city that has endured intense bombardment. “If I had not survived Mariupol, I would not have gone to work as a paramedic now. I wouldn’t have had enough courage,” explained Chornobryvets, who is simply called “Mariupol” on the battlefield and now wears a patch that bears the symbol of the port city, a yellow anchor, on his camouflage uniform.
Washington Examiner
White House defends Biden on anniversary of deadly Kabul airport bombing
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Joe Biden's response to the anniversary of the bombing at the Kabul airport that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghan civilians. The president issued a statement on Friday morning honoring their loss, saying in part, "Today, I...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Karl Rove says Secret Service could have ratted Trump out over classified docs
A Secret Service member tasked with safeguarding former President Donald Trump may have been the one to spill the beans about the classified material at Mar-a-Lago, according to Karl Rove. Rove, 71, who served as a senior adviser and deputy chief of staff to former President George W. Bush, noted...
Washington Examiner
Biden can't decide whether or not we're still in a pandemic
President Joe Biden made a campaign promise to “shut the virus down.” He made this claim repeatedly because his advisers thought he had stumbled into a clever saying about not shutting down the country again. Now, almost two full years into his term, Biden is using presidential authority he believes he has under the 2003 HEROES Act to suspend student loan payments once again and, on top of that, attempt unilaterally to waive up to $20,000 in Pell Grant student loans or $10,000 in other loans.
Washington Examiner
And just like that, now DeSantis is a fascist
If Democrats ever had an original idea, it would die of loneliness. Such is the case with them calling any prominent Republican a fascist. For years, Democrats used to call Republicans racist. They continue to do so, mind you. However, "fascist" is the new, hip insult that is used to rile a rabidly toxic Democratic base and scare voters into thinking that supporting any Republican candidate is contributing to the imminent collapse of the United States. For years, former President Donald Trump was dubbed a fascist. Now, the Democrats are turning their ire toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Washington Examiner
Furious families of 13 killed in Afghanistan demand respect from Biden administration: 'Say their names'
Exactly one year ago, 13 families who had brothers, sisters, daughters, and sons in Afghanistan helping evacuate more than 120,000 at-risk Afghan allies became Gold Star families. The deaths represented the final U.S. service members killed in the military's 20 years in Afghanistan. The 13 U.S. service members who were...
Washington Examiner
Trump files supplemental motion seeking appointment of special master
Former President Donald Trump filed a supplemental motion Friday night seeking an injunction barring the federal government from further examination of the files seized in the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month. WARNER CALLS FOR DOJ'S TRUMP RECORDS INVESTIGATION TO 'PROCEED WITHOUT INTERFERENCE'. The new filing is...
Comments / 0