Fargo man sentenced to federal prison for possession of ‘ghost guns’, imported suppressors

FARGO, ND ( KXNET ) — A Fargo man has been sentenced to federal prison after a search of his home revealed an arsenal of illegal firearms.

The case came to the attention of law enforcement after members of the United States Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package from China going to Fargo that was revealed to have contained a firearm silencer. This package was meant to be delivered to Matthew Kraft — a 31-year-old Fargo man.

On June 28, 2021, federal and state officers executed a full search warrant at Kraft’s home. During the search, law enforcement found multiple weapons — including short-barreled rifles, over 20 firearm suppressors, and ‘ghost guns’ (unserialized and untraceable guns that can be bought online and assembled at home via kits). Many of the firearm suppressors were reported to have been illegally imported from China.

“Through his previous convictions, Mr. Kraft has demonstrated his lack of public trust,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge William McCrary, of the St. Paul Field Division in a press release. “Circumventing the law to obtain firearms, silencers, or any other controlled item as a person prohibited from possessing such items cannot and will not be tolerated. We are grateful to our partners for their work in the case and applaud the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its successful prosecution of this investigation.”

Kraft was sentenced to 30 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a $400 special assessment for the charges of the Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, Receipt or Possession of Firearms Made in Violation of the National Firearms Act, Receipt of Possession of Unregistered Firearms, and Illegal Importation of Firearms.

“It is extremely dangerous to have unregulated firearms, such as ghost guns, circulating throughout the community,” said acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Saint Paul Jamie Holt in the release. “It’s not just the unregistered weapons themselves that present an obvious danger, but the criminal networks who are profiting from the sale of these illegal arms. HSI and our law enforcement partners will continue our work to remove these unlawful guns from the streets and bring all of those involved in their trade to justice.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.