ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

Fargo man sentenced to federal prison for possession of ‘ghost guns’, imported suppressors

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxEVZ_0hTL0rOk00

FARGO, ND ( KXNET ) — A Fargo man has been sentenced to federal prison after a search of his home revealed an arsenal of illegal firearms.

The case came to the attention of law enforcement after members of the United States Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package from China going to Fargo that was revealed to have contained a firearm silencer. This package was meant to be delivered to Matthew Kraft — a 31-year-old Fargo man.

Ward County man killed in train accident

On June 28, 2021, federal and state officers executed a full search warrant at Kraft’s home. During the search, law enforcement found multiple weapons — including short-barreled rifles, over 20 firearm suppressors, and ‘ghost guns’ (unserialized and untraceable guns that can be bought online and assembled at home via kits). Many of the firearm suppressors were reported to have been illegally imported from China.

“Through his previous convictions, Mr. Kraft has demonstrated his lack of public trust,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge William McCrary, of the St. Paul Field Division in a press release. “Circumventing the law to obtain firearms, silencers, or any other controlled item as a person prohibited from possessing such items cannot and will not be tolerated. We are grateful to our partners for their work in the case and applaud the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its successful prosecution of this investigation.”

Kraft was sentenced to 30 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a $400 special assessment for the charges of the Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, Receipt or Possession of Firearms Made in Violation of the National Firearms Act, Receipt of Possession of Unregistered Firearms, and Illegal Importation of Firearms.

“It is extremely dangerous to have unregulated firearms, such as ghost guns, circulating throughout the community,” said acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Saint Paul Jamie Holt in the release. “It’s not just the unregistered weapons themselves that present an obvious danger, but the criminal networks who are profiting from the sale of these illegal arms. HSI and our law enforcement partners will continue our work to remove these unlawful guns from the streets and bring all of those involved in their trade to justice.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 9

joejackson
3d ago

All gun bans and restrictions are unconstitutional, Apparently when the founders wrote "Shall NOT Be Infringed", They heard, "we will invent an entire federal dept to restrict your God given and constitutionally protected rights" .

Reply
8
Local Lazy Goth
3d ago

since this isn't about the guns themselves, how about we focus that this dummy bought parts, known to be illegal... if you have any ghost guns or 80%-ers, you know what is legal and what isn't, if you don't... get on that and learn about it all.

Reply
2
Related
kfgo.com

2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit

BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Prison#Ghost#Importation#Firearms#Law Enforcement#Fargo
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for assaulting deputy, threatening deputies’ families

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing multiple serious charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and threatened other deputies’ families. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on August 21, they were alerted that 49-year-old Dustin Lende was making his way from Cass County to Barnes County, after a run-in with officials in Cass County.
kvrr.com

UPDATE: Fargo Police/SWAT Conduct High-Risk Search Warrant

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is detained after an early morning raid by Red River Valley SWAT at The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in Fargo. Nineteen-year-old Anthony Kaykay was wanted for his involvement in a shots fired incident on August 6 near the park in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue South.
740thefan.com

1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash

BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
BARNEY, ND
KX News

One dead after head-on Richland County crash

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man was killed following a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car traveling eastbound on Highway 13 collided with a car traveling westbound near mile marker […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Shelter In Place Request Lifted In North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An overnight shelter-in-place request is lifted this morning in North Fargo. Fargo Police asked people in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N. to shelter in place around 12:45 Thursday morning. Just after 11:00 pm Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

The cost of underage drinking as college students return

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the start of the fall semester, thousands of students and an influx of a long-time problem will return to Fargo; underage drinking. It’s a problem that has cost many their money, jobs and even loved ones. Becky Johnson lost her son, Isaiah,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
FARGO, ND
msn.com

Water rights in North Dakota, how it affects Red River Valley

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Water rights, how are they acquired and which water right does our state adhere to?. After our continuing coverage of the Red River Valley Water Supply Project, our viewers suggested we take a look into a different avenue: water rights. There are two laws involving...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus, with children on board, after school Friday afternoon. Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane ½ mile east of Picardville.
HARVEY, ND
valleynewslive.com

FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old female, D’Vyne Kenyon, who went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School on 13th Ave S in Fargo and was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Mother of five lives on through organ donation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo daycare forced to temporarily close after flooding

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several families in the Valley are facing uncertainty, after a local daycare was forced to temporarily close. A nearby heater leaked and caused extensive damage to the building. Finding good childcare can be tough for working parents. Suzanne Zeltinger found that in “Time 2...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
CASS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
FARGO, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy