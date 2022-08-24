ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 5

ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

What burden are you referring to It is a All volunteer military . These is no draft noone walking into a recruiting office. Is being forced at gunpoint to sit down and sign his or her enlistment contract. A contract which gives the individual JOB security for you and your family. As the number of years go by. Excel in your position earn promotions Life in the military isn't a burden it's a choice . A lifestyle not meant for everyoone.

Reply
4
Dolce Torte Bakery
3d ago

Unless you've been the parent of a deployed son or daughter, you'll never understand.

Reply
6
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#American#The National Guard#Soviet#The World Trade Center
nationalinterest.org

Saudi Arabia Threatens Oil Supply Cuts as Iran Deal Nears

Riyadh’s current stance “confirms that Saudi Arabia remains more aligned with Russia than the United States on the global stage.”. The Biden administration’s emerging nuclear deal with Iran is not sitting well with Saudi Arabia. According to Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary, a Denver-based drilling-services company, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
Abdul Ghani

Lockheed Martin Supplies Laser Cannon To US Navy

The US defense company Lockheed Martin has delivered a laser weapon to the US Navy. It is to be fully integrated into the systems of a ship for the first time. With light against attackers: The US defense company Lockheed Martin has delivered a laser weapon to the US Navy. This is intended to equip a destroyer.
Benzinga

To Russia With Hate: Crowdfunding Sites Raise Money For Ukraine Army Via 'Revenge Messages' For Putin's Forces On Rocket Shells

A crowdfunding website is raising money for the Ukrainian army by offering people worldwide the chance to commission 'revenge messages' on artillery shells before firing them. What Happened: The crowdfunding initiative by RevengeFor.com is offering an inscription on a projectile, bomb, or rocket, which will target Vladimir Putin's forces in return for a donation to the Ukrainian army.
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Senior commander with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iranian media is reporting that General Abolfazl Alijani, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria. On August 23, the DEFA Press agency identified the commander as a...
MIDDLE EAST
nationalinterest.org

Russia Furious After Latvia Destroys Soviet Victory Monument

The obelisk was constructed in 1985 to celebrate the Red Army’s recapture of Riga from Nazi Germany in 1944. However, many Latvians regard it as the beginning of the Soviet Union’s half-century totalitarian rule. The Latvian government demolished a Cold War-era monument celebrating the Soviet Union’s victory over...
POLITICS
The War Horse

Kelly Kennedy: Breaking the Burn Pits Story

Last week, the U.S. Senate passed the PACT Act, which expands healthcare and benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxins during their military service. Notably, the measure extends presumptive status for multiple medical conditions to veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, where open-air burn pits were common. For years, the military burned everything from discarded chemicals to unexploded ordnance to medical waste in pits not far from soldiers’ sleeping and eating areas. War Horse managing editor Kelly Kennedy was the first reporter to cover burn pits and the resulting illnesses in service members returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The War Horse

The War Horse

Richlands, NC
868
Followers
213
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The War Horse is an award-winning nonprofit newsroom educating the public on military service, war, and its impact. Our team achieves this through journalism, public forums, and writing seminars that ensure those most affected by war have a prominent voice in the national conversation.

 https://thewarhorse.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy