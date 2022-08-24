ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Echo Romeo
3d ago

how convenient. change something and pass the costs onto the tax payers. 7% increase is ridiculous. it's time we push back and take charge.

Stp
3d ago

I’m not paying 7% more for “premium” electricity. SCE is already expensive enough, I opted out. OC Power authority is a scam. Wagner, who sits on OC Power Authority’s Board, threatens “steep financial consequences”, but the OCPA won’t agree to an audit? This tells you they’re hiding the real numbers and Wagner’s full of 💩!

Art Mason
3d ago

We knew this was coming. The government forces this stuff down our throats and then we will find out many have stock in these companies. Obama gave $500 million to Solyndra and they went bankrupt. I wonder where that money truly went.

