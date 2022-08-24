ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Oklahoma State Fair Offering Ticket Sale For Limited Time

The Oklahoma State Fair is 21 days away, and they’re offering a new ticket sale Thursday. For a limited time, people can get a ride all day armband and one gate ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Friday. To purchase...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma State Fair To Offer New Food Items

The Oklahoma State Fair is right around the corner, and this year there will be new food items. Newly added to the menu, pickle pizza with a special dill sauce, cheese and dill week pickles. There's also going to be hot Cheetos loaded fries, a chicken bacon ranch waffle stick...
KOCO

Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells

OKLAHOMA CITY — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production if...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!

If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

You Won’t Believe What Oklahoma’s Favorite Workplace Snack Is!

I think it's safe to say that we love to eat. Perhaps, snack would be a better word for what takes place at offices all over the state of Oklahoma. We do it. Weekly, we have some reason to eat at our office, sometimes almost daily, you'll find donuts, birthday cakes, cookies, or brownies on our kitchen table for all to enjoy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Forbes names Cherokee Nation as Top 10 best employers in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Forbes has named the Cherokee Nation among the Top 10 best employers in Oklahoma. This marks the first time the Cherokee Nation tribal government has been recognized by Forbes as one of Oklahoma's most successful employers. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and some employees...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
blackchronicle.com

Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma

Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lone Star 1280

This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.

I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE

