Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Oklahoma State Fair Offering Ticket Sale For Limited Time
The Oklahoma State Fair is 21 days away, and they’re offering a new ticket sale Thursday. For a limited time, people can get a ride all day armband and one gate ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Friday. To purchase...
News On 6
Oklahoma State Fair To Offer New Food Items
The Oklahoma State Fair is right around the corner, and this year there will be new food items. Newly added to the menu, pickle pizza with a special dill sauce, cheese and dill week pickles. There's also going to be hot Cheetos loaded fries, a chicken bacon ranch waffle stick...
KOCO
Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells
OKLAHOMA CITY — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production if...
KOCO
Pickle pizza, alligator corn dog highlight list of new food at Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair has announced the new food that you'll get to try this year. Along with the classics, fairgoers can eat an interesting assortment of food. Below is a list of other new food you can get. Pickle Pizza: Located at Pizza On A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
KOCO
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Won’t Believe What Oklahoma’s Favorite Workplace Snack Is!
I think it's safe to say that we love to eat. Perhaps, snack would be a better word for what takes place at offices all over the state of Oklahoma. We do it. Weekly, we have some reason to eat at our office, sometimes almost daily, you'll find donuts, birthday cakes, cookies, or brownies on our kitchen table for all to enjoy.
KOCO
Forbes names Cherokee Nation as Top 10 best employers in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Forbes has named the Cherokee Nation among the Top 10 best employers in Oklahoma. This marks the first time the Cherokee Nation tribal government has been recognized by Forbes as one of Oklahoma's most successful employers. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and some employees...
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma
Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma awarded $25 million to seal nearly 1,200 abandoned oil and gas wells
The U.S. Department of the Interior awarded Oklahoma an initial $25 million to help address legacy pollution caused by orphaned oil and gas wells left abandoned across the state. The funds will be utilized to plug nearly 1,200 documented, orphaned wells on state, federal, private, and tribal lands. Not only...
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
KOCO
WATCH: Motorcyclists hold memorial ride for fallen Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of motorcyclists took part in a memorial ride in honor of fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Open the video player above to watch some of the memorial ride. Swartz was shot and killed while serving eviction papers Monday at a home in southwest Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
Study finds that Oklahoma is the 9th most dangerous state for drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma is a top 10 state but not in a very appealing category. The Agruss Law Firm released a list of the most dangerous states for drivers in the United States and Oklahoma ranked ninth. The law firm studied over...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Comments / 1