Boston 25 News WFXT

Santa’s Village worker hurt following fall from ride platform

JEFFERSON, N.H. — A worker at New Hampshire’s Santa’s Village theme park was hurt after falling from a roller coaster platform, Saturday. “The The initial investigation has indicated the victim, a 51-year-old man, suddenly fell off a platform while a roller coaster ride was in motion,” according to officials with the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s office, which was called in to assist with the investigation.
JEFFERSON, NH
WCAX

Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
BURLINGTON, VT
msn.com

2 more die from injuries after N.H. crash that initially killed 1

Two more people died this week from injuries sustained in a Sunday crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire, bringing the death toll of the crash to three. Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway, New Hampshire, and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, New Hampshire, died at Maine Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according to state police. They were both flown to the hospital after the single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
ALBANY, NH
mynbc5.com

Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested

RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with breaking into Riverside Middle School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 35-year-old man from Chester was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a fire alarm at Riverside Middle School at around 3:55 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Brett P. Lawton broke a large window and made forced...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
RUTLAND, VT
compassvermont.com

Springfield McDonald's Discovers That the Hamburglar is Real

On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:40 am, the Vermont State Police responded to an alarm at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1 Chester Road, in the town of Springfield, Vermont. Troopers arrived at the scene and determined the restaurant had been (ham) burglarized. Further investigation revealed there was...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
WILLISTON, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Miss New Hampshire 2021's personal walk to recovery

LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
WGME

Motorcyclist towing trailer dies after trailer breaks off in New Hampshire

LITTLETON, NH (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say a trailer he was towing broke off in New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say 66-year-old Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln, New Hampshire, was operating a motorcycle on I-93 in Littleton and towing a trailer when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably.
LITTLETON, NH
WCAX

Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials. The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training

By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The Ludlow police officer who shot and seriously wounded a Cavendish man following a pursuit Monday night was a new recruit on patrol with another officer as part of training, according to a press release from […] Read More The post Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training appeared first on The Mountain Times.

