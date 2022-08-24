Read full article on original website
Santa’s Village worker hurt following fall from ride platform
JEFFERSON, N.H. — A worker at New Hampshire’s Santa’s Village theme park was hurt after falling from a roller coaster platform, Saturday. “The The initial investigation has indicated the victim, a 51-year-old man, suddenly fell off a platform while a roller coaster ride was in motion,” according to officials with the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s office, which was called in to assist with the investigation.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister Has Been Raising Monarch Butterflies Since 2016
Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.
WCAX
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
msn.com
2 more die from injuries after N.H. crash that initially killed 1
Two more people died this week from injuries sustained in a Sunday crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire, bringing the death toll of the crash to three. Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway, New Hampshire, and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, New Hampshire, died at Maine Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according to state police. They were both flown to the hospital after the single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
mynbc5.com
Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested
RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
Bridgeport woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Bridgeport woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives.
WMUR.com
Man dies while hiking on Mount Washington, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A hiker died at the summit of Mount Washington Thursday, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Around 3:40 p.m., a 46-year-old man from Quebec, Canada, was hiking with his adult son and collapsed as he reached the summit parking lot, officials said. State park...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with breaking into Riverside Middle School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 35-year-old man from Chester was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a fire alarm at Riverside Middle School at around 3:55 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Brett P. Lawton broke a large window and made forced...
WCAX
Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
compassvermont.com
Springfield McDonald's Discovers That the Hamburglar is Real
On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:40 am, the Vermont State Police responded to an alarm at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1 Chester Road, in the town of Springfield, Vermont. Troopers arrived at the scene and determined the restaurant had been (ham) burglarized. Further investigation revealed there was...
New England has 4 of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com
Two of the celebrations are in Massachusetts. If you can’t get to Oktoberfest, a beer festival held in Munich, Germany, each fall, there are plenty of similar celebrations across the U.S. Four of the very best are located right here in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website...
People
Man Dies After Slipping and Falling Off N.H. Mountain Ledge While Hiking with Group
A hiker died in New Hampshire over the weekend after falling off a ledge on Cannon Mountain, according to authorities. The hiker was climbing down the mountain with two other individuals on Saturday when they began to explore what they believed to be a ski trail, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release on Monday.
WCAX
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
laconiadailysun.com
Miss New Hampshire 2021's personal walk to recovery
LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
WGME
Motorcyclist towing trailer dies after trailer breaks off in New Hampshire
LITTLETON, NH (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say a trailer he was towing broke off in New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say 66-year-old Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln, New Hampshire, was operating a motorcycle on I-93 in Littleton and towing a trailer when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably.
Amid staffing struggles, Springfield hires new police chief
Jeff Burnham, currently deputy chief in Lincoln, New Hampshire, will take over the Springfield department on Sept. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid staffing struggles, Springfield hires new police chief.
WMUR.com
Santa's Village worker seriously injured after falling from amusement ride platform
JEFFERSON, N.H. — A worker at Santa's Village was seriously injured after falling from an amusement ride platform, officials said. The New Hampshire Fire Marshal's office said the initial investigation indicates the 51-year-old man fell off a platform while a roller coaster was in motion. The worker suffered serious...
WCAX
Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials. The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.
Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training
By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The Ludlow police officer who shot and seriously wounded a Cavendish man following a pursuit Monday night was a new recruit on patrol with another officer as part of training, according to a press release from […] Read More The post Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training appeared first on The Mountain Times.
