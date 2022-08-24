ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Downtown Garland Coming and Going

Downtown Garland Coming and Going

Maneuvering around barricades and cones, we tried to discern just what was open and what. was closed. We learned that vehicular traffic between Fifth and Sixth on State Street is closed,. but the sidewalks are passable for pedestrians. The Plaza Theater is open, and will be offering. free classic movies...
GARLAND, TX
Bad News for Garland Seniors

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas-Sized BBQ Festival Coming to DFW

The Q BBQ Fest will be cooking up a Texas-sized amount of barbecue this fall at the AT&T Stadium, bringing in pitmasters from across the nation to participate. Presented by Miller Lite from November 4-6, the event will feature some of the biggest names in the food industry and “30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs,” reported NBC DFW.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Distributing More Emergency Rental Assistance Funds

People in the city of Dallas who are struggling to pay rent can apply for help. The Dallas Housing Authority said it’s received another $19 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and is taking more applications for emergency rental assistance. “I think there is probably a popular...
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

State Representative Justin Holland names longtime Rockwall resident as new Political Director

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 23, 2022) Today, State Representative Justin Holland announced key staff changes including the departure of Alexandra Fowler who has served HD-33 as a policy analyst and interim-district director as well as Rep. Holland’s political director during the spring primary. Fowler has accepted the campaign manager role for the Jamee Jolley Campaign who is seeking the HD-70 Collin County seat in the Texas House.
iheart.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
ALTON, TX
eparisextra.com

Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week

Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
GREENVILLE, TX
nypressnews.com

Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition

CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: Trash fees, DWI and more

As a result of the damage from the storm on Monday, the city of Mesquite will waive any fees for bulk trash placement for the next three weeks. Residents are encouraged to move any items for disposal to the curb and call Solid Waste at 972-216-6284 or 972-216-6285 or request the collection through the myMesquite App.
MESQUITE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall police seek help identifying theft suspect

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 26, 2022) On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the pictured male suspect is on video surveillance camera at Shenaniganz, located at 1290 E IH 30, Rockwall TX, taking a wallet accidentally left behind by the victim on a gaming device. The male subject removed cash and a debit card before returning it to an employee.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

