Ninth annual ‘Celebrate Fate’ event offers food, fun, fireworks, and family
FATE, TX (Aug. 26, 2022) The City of Fate’s annual community celebration, Celebrate Fate, is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway (adjacent to Robert Smith Family Park, 1220 CD Boren Parkway). This year, Celebrate Fate will feature the...
thegarlandmessenger.com
Downtown Garland Coming and Going
Maneuvering around barricades and cones, we tried to discern just what was open and what. was closed. We learned that vehicular traffic between Fifth and Sixth on State Street is closed,. but the sidewalks are passable for pedestrians. The Plaza Theater is open, and will be offering. free classic movies...
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
papercitymag.com
The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka
Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
dallasexpress.com
Texas-Sized BBQ Festival Coming to DFW
The Q BBQ Fest will be cooking up a Texas-sized amount of barbecue this fall at the AT&T Stadium, bringing in pitmasters from across the nation to participate. Presented by Miller Lite from November 4-6, the event will feature some of the biggest names in the food industry and “30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs,” reported NBC DFW.
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
3 People Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sherman (Sherman, TX)
Official reports from Sherman state that 3 people were transported to the hospital and hospitalized for the injuries they had sustained after a head-on multi-vehicle collision. The accident reportedly took place sometime at noon on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Distributing More Emergency Rental Assistance Funds
People in the city of Dallas who are struggling to pay rent can apply for help. The Dallas Housing Authority said it’s received another $19 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and is taking more applications for emergency rental assistance. “I think there is probably a popular...
Meet Big Tex, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 22, 2022) Howdy Folks! I’m Big Tex! There are only two words to describe me, and they are “Good Boy.”. I am a one-year-old puppers and I love to play all day! I’m looking for furever people who will cuddle with me after a long day of playing!
State Representative Justin Holland names longtime Rockwall resident as new Political Director
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 23, 2022) Today, State Representative Justin Holland announced key staff changes including the departure of Alexandra Fowler who has served HD-33 as a policy analyst and interim-district director as well as Rep. Holland’s political director during the spring primary. Fowler has accepted the campaign manager role for the Jamee Jolley Campaign who is seeking the HD-70 Collin County seat in the Texas House.
iheart.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
Celebrity judges announced for 2022 Big Tex Awards at State Fair
DALLAS, TX (Aug. 24, 2022) Fair season is in the air, and with it, the irresistible aroma of fried food. It’s time to discover who will be crowned the winners of the 18th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards. Participants in the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards submitted a total...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
eparisextra.com
Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week
Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
nypressnews.com
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
inforney.com
Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition
CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Trash fees, DWI and more
As a result of the damage from the storm on Monday, the city of Mesquite will waive any fees for bulk trash placement for the next three weeks. Residents are encouraged to move any items for disposal to the curb and call Solid Waste at 972-216-6284 or 972-216-6285 or request the collection through the myMesquite App.
Rockwall police seek help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 26, 2022) On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the pictured male suspect is on video surveillance camera at Shenaniganz, located at 1290 E IH 30, Rockwall TX, taking a wallet accidentally left behind by the victim on a gaming device. The male subject removed cash and a debit card before returning it to an employee.
