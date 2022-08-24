Stray of the Day 8/24/22
Meet today’s Stray of the Day–and it’s Still Waiting Wednesday! Today we’re featuring Stella, a 1-3-year-old, female, brindle boxer mix. She was found on the 5700 block of Christy Road on 8/3/22.
The rescue says that Stella is a gorgeous girl that’s super friendly and outgoing. She’s available for adoption now.
If you've lost your pet, or if you're looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue's website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .
