Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
Spiritual advisor: Clemency process futile, execution senseless
Body Aug. 25—James Coddington told his spiritual advisor minutes before his execution that he was disappointed turning his life around made no difference. Coddington, in his final statement before being executed Thursday, forgave Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt for rejecting the state parole board’s recommendation to grant him clemency for killing Albert Hale in 1997.
State Of Oklahoma To Execute James Coddington For 1997 Murder
The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker and friend, 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. Coddington has been on death row for more than 20 years for killing Navy...
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was...
KOCO
Family of man murdered by Oklahoma death row inmate speaks ahead of execution
OKLAHOMA CITY — The family of the man who was murdered by an Oklahoma death row inmate spoke to KOCO 5 ahead of the execution. Two decades ago, Albert Hale was murdered by death row inmate James Coddington. The state is set to execute Coddington on Thursday morning after being denied clemency by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022
The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
KOCO
'This is finally over': Albert Hale's family speaks out following execution of James Coddington
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma resumed executions Thursday morning, putting James Coddington to death for the 1997 murder of co-worker Albert Hale. Family of Oklahoma man killed by James Coddington ‘can finally move on’. The execution started on time Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. The legal...
KOCO
James Coddington's final comments lead some to question his remorse for 1997 murder
MCALESTER, Okla. — Another Oklahoma death row inmate has been put to death, with James Coddington being executed Thursday morning for the 1997 murder of Albert Hale. Family of Oklahoma man killed by James Coddington ‘can finally move on’. Coddington's lawyers and supporters, as well as Coddington himself,...
KTUL
Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
RELATED PEOPLE
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
KOCO
Community gathers for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz's funeral
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family, friends, and members of the law enforcement and local community have gathered to honor and remember an Oklahoma County deputy shot and killed earlier this week in the line of duty. The funeral for Sgt. Bobby Swartz is being held Friday afternoon at Crossings Community...
KOCO
WATCH: Funeral procession for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed Monday while in the line of duty. On Friday, the law enforcement community gathered to honor Swartz for his funeral at Crossings Community Church. Authorities have held multiple processions for Swartz. The first was before the funeral,...
Oklahoma Co. Deputy Mark Johns Released From Hospital Following Deadly SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns has been released from the hospital after sustaining injuries from a shooting that killed Sergeant Bobby Swartz, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office confirms. Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson said three deputies arrived at a home shortly after 1 p.m. Monday near Southwest 78th Street and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Deputy who was shot Monday released from hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy who was shot while on the job has been released from the hospital. On Monday, Deputy Mark Johns and Sgt. Bobby Swartz were serving eviction papers in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. The person inside the home opened fire on them. Johns...
1600kush.com
Californian freed on $100,000 bail on marijuana trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 54-year-old man from Stockton, Cal, who was arrested on Highway 51 by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Long, has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on a Payne County charge of trafficking 360.8 pounds of marijuana in Stillwater.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases last call for Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement and local community gathered to honor and celebrate Swartz's life during a funeral service at Crossings Community Church.
KOCO
Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells
OKLAHOMA CITY — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
KOCO
Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of shooting two Oklahoma County deputies, killing one, was appeared in court Thursday morning. The arraignment was initially set for Wednesday but was rescheduled because of paperwork issues. Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said officers were called to Benjamin Plank's house five...
blackchronicle.com
‘It’s shameful,’ Oklahoma parents speak out about 13-year-long state waiting list
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This legislative session, lawmakers have hired a consulting firm to tackle the developmental disability services waiting list. The Medicaid Waiver Waiting List is embarrassingly long in Oklahoma. For the first time ever, the Department of Human Services (DHS) has a plan to eliminate the waiting...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
Comments / 1