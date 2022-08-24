UPDATE: 2 dead,1 critically injured after Boise City fatal

Update: 3:20 p.m.

According to a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two people are dead and one is in critical condition after a fatal crash that occurred around 7 a.m Wednesday morning.

According to the release, a U-haul, driven by an unidentified driver with a passenger, was traveling south on US-287 entering the northbound lane. A 2020 Freightliner was traveling north on US-287. The U-haul struck the Freightliner. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Officials stated that both passengers of the U-haul were pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner. The driver of the Freightliner was taken to a hospital with critical conditions.

Update: 1:08 p.m.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, US-287 and EW17 in Cimarron County, north of Boise City, were reopened at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday after being closed for most of the morning.

Original Story:

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, a crash with a vehicle fire on US-287 and EW17 in Cimarron County on Wednesday morning blocked the road about one and a half miles north of Boise City.

The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office reported that at least one fatality was involved in the crash. The highway was blocked as of 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday with local first responders at the scene.

Those in the area should choose an alternate route at this time, or expect delays, and remain cautious of first responders on or near the roadway.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

