Lima, OH

Lima man jailed after brief standoff with SWAT team

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
Cartwright

LIMA — A Lima man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a brief standoff that included hostage negotiators and the Allen County S.W.A.T. team.

According to a statement from Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte, the department received a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. Tuesday concerning a disturbance at 1610 S. Union St. When officers arrived, they spoke to Lane Riley, 40, of Van Wert, who said she was assaulted inside the South Union Street dwelling by Jacquavious Cartwright, 34, the resident of the home. Lane told police a handgun was used by Cartwright during the assault and that he was still armed and inside the residence.

Police secured the area and summoned the department’s hostage negotiation team and the Allen County S.W.A.T. team to the site.

No direct contact was made with Cartwright while he was inside the house, according to the LPD statement, but messages from hostage negotiators were relayed to the man advising him that S.W.A.T. was being deployed to his residence and encouraging him to come outside of the home willingly.

As the S.W.A.T. team set up outside of the residence, Cartwright exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He is being at the Allen County jail held on suspicion of felonious assault.

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
Media Account for The Lima News

