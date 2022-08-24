It’s very surprising that there’s a new Predator movie — this one a prequel titled Prey — and instead of debuting in theaters it went straight to streaming on Disney’s Hulu service. The reason for that decision was reportedly an entirely practical one. It wasn’t that Disney didn’t have faith in the film; they have a contract with HBO Max that gives the service the right to stream anything from the old Fox (now 20th Century Studios) after it premieres in theaters. If Prey had played in multiplexes, HBO Max would have gotten it. By keeping it on Hulu, Disney had the film all to itself.

