Read full article on original website
Related
‘She-Hulk’ Just Set Up a Major Marvel Movie
It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.
Disney Plus Announces ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere Date
Disney+ Day will be full of love and thunder. Disney announced the lineup for its “Disney+ Day” next month, a day in which the company hypes its streaming service with a bunch of splashy premieres and some extra perks at its theme parks for Disney+ subscribers. The headliner this year on Disney+ Day is Thor: Love and Thunder, the most recent entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Universal has been heavily hyping the “Extended Version” of its recent blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion, which was just released on home video. For those curious how an additional 15 minutes of footage changes the experience of this third (and possibly final) Jurassic World who also prefer not to buy or rent, the movie will be on streaming in just a few weeks.
‘Prey’ Is Hulu’s Biggest Premiere Ever
It’s very surprising that there’s a new Predator movie — this one a prequel titled Prey — and instead of debuting in theaters it went straight to streaming on Disney’s Hulu service. The reason for that decision was reportedly an entirely practical one. It wasn’t that Disney didn’t have faith in the film; they have a contract with HBO Max that gives the service the right to stream anything from the old Fox (now 20th Century Studios) after it premieres in theaters. If Prey had played in multiplexes, HBO Max would have gotten it. By keeping it on Hulu, Disney had the film all to itself.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Slumberland’ Teaser: A Classic Comic Strip Becomes a Netflix Movie
A teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Slumberland was just released. The film stars Jason Momoa and is based on a classic and extremely influential newspaper comic strip by Winsor McCay called Little Nemo In Slumberland. The film version is directed by The Hunger Games franchise’s Francis Lawrence. The...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series Coming to Peacock
The filmmakers behind John Wick have long teased a television series set in and around the Continental, the hotel that serves as a key location in all the movies as the base of operations for its world’s underground of assassins and hitmen. Now we’ve got concrete details about the show, including when it’s coming, where it will premiere, and the premise of the show, which turns out be a prequel set years before the John Wick movies.
‘She-Hulk’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg
The first episode of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is here, and so are a ton of Marvel Easter eggs. For example, the show has had to change Jennifer Walters’ origin story — and the reasons why, and what the show’s creators changed it too are also Easter eggs of a sort, as they call back to both the original Incredible Hulk TV series of the 1970s, and to both previous Hulk movies.
‘What If…?’ Season 2 Will Be ‘Wilder’ Than Season 1
Marvel’s What If...? could theoretically go on forever. As an anthology series, it’s not tied to any one cast, or any one story, and the longer the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands in new directions, the more raw material it gives to the show as fuel for alternate stories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon Asked Peter Jackson to Join ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series, Then Never Got Back to Him
Is Peter Jackson working on the upcoming The Lord of The Rings television series? No. But he could have, and maybe would have, if the circumstances had worked out differently. Amazon’s pricy J.R.R. Tolkien-based series is not a direct adaptation of the same books that Jackson turned into his massive blockbuster trilogy, but rather a prequel set in an earlier age on Middle-earth. Still, Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter that he was approached by Amazon to take some kind of creative role on the series — and didn’t say no.
Everything New on Prime Video in September
Amazon is hoping its subscribers are interested in a return visit to Middle-earth. They’re about to launch one of the biggest TV shows ever created; a massive series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. The new show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is set prior to the events of Tolkien’s novels and Peter Jackson’s films, and tells the story of an earlier age on Middle-earth. The show has garnered headlines for its epic scope and budget, with Amazon spending hundreds of millions of dollars on multiple seasons.
‘She-Hulk’ Was Denied the Use of Some Marvel Characters
With She-Hulk on the way shortly on Disney+, fans are speculating about which other heroes and villains will make appearances. That being said, a few of them are completely off the table. In some cases, rights issues get in the way. In others, we really don’t know exactly why they're off limits. The best hint we've gotten is because it could potentially complicate where those specific characters are going in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel Multiverse Saga: What Is Kang’s Plan?
Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con announcements make it clear: The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed for a major confrontation with Kang. After Jonathan Majors’ new baddie debuts in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he’ll then take center stage in the next two, back-to-back Avengers sequels: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. (I mean, he’s got to be in The Kang Dynasty. His name’s right there in the title.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Play on HBO Max 45 Days After Release
Warner Bros. films will no longer be available on HBO Max 45 days after their release in theaters. Instead, each film released will come to streaming on a “case-by-case basis.“. Over the course of the pandemic, HBO Max won many subscribers by premiering movies like Dune and The Matrix...
Netflix Debuts First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Anthology Series
Officially announced almost a year ago as a “macabre mashup of genre-defining horror,” Guillermo del Toro’s new horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities is ready to debut this fall on Netflix. In description and style, the show kind of suggests del Toro’s take on the old Tales From the Crypt; a collection of unconnected (but spooky) horror tales, each directed by different talents from the world of movies, each featuring impressive casts. (Some of the big names involved include Peter Weller, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Tim Blake Nelson, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, and David S. Goyer.)
‘The Wizard of Oz’ Will Get a Remake
Hollywood is off to see the Wizard yet again. According to reports, the 1939 classic of The Wizard of Oz is getting a brand nmew remake. The project is in development at Warner Bros., where black-ish creator Kenya Barris has been brought in to write and direct he project. According...
Enola Holmes Returns In Sequel First Look Images
Sherlock Holmes’ sleuthing sister Enola is back in a new sequel to her hit Netflix movie. Once again Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola opposite Henry Cavill as Sherlock. The sequel, Enola Holmes 2, comes from the same creative team as the original: Director Harry Bradbeer, and writer Jack Thorne. (The films are based on a series of young adult novels called The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.)
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Toys Seemingly Reveal New Spider-Men Joining the Cast
While the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel doesn’t open in theaters until next summer at the earliest, the film was originally scheduled to debut in theaters on April 8 of this year. Then it got pushed back to October 2022. Then a second wave of delays pushed the movie back to 2023.
‘The Sandman’ Drops Surprise Episode on Netflix
The Sandman stealthily released an extra episode on Netflix. As a bonus, it’s also a two-parter. Fans of the comics and the show alike are waiting patiently for more of the show, but hopefully, this unexpected detour holds them over until Season 2 comes out. The show is currently the most successful on the entire streaming platform and for good reason. Fans have been waiting a long time to see an adaptation. Most reviews are good, but not perfect. At the very least, it’s a capable adaptation, if not a stellar one. The new episode features appearances from David Tennant, Michael Sheen, and James McAvoy.
Mark Ruffalo Says She-Hulk Will Be In the Next ‘Avengers’
Mark Ruffalo has been known to spill a bean or two. Who could forget the chummy Good Morning America interview from 2017 where he accidentally spoiled the end of Avengers: Infinity War, covered his flub like he was making a joke, and then nobody noticed until the following year when the movie came out and the clip resurfaced and people realized whoops! he was actually telling the truth. The dude is not the best at keeping secrets.
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Is In the Works
The adventures of Po the Kung Fu Panda will continue in a fourth big-screen movie. Kung Fu Panda 4 is officially in the works, and planned for an early 2024 release from Universal Pictures. The franchise has been running since 2008, when the first movie debuted in theaters, introducing Po,...
ScreenCrush
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0