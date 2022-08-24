Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Andrea Peters: “Painting From the Heart’
East Boothbay artist Andrea Peters has been with Gleason Fine Art for more than two decades. Each year she dazzles us with her passion for paint--her yellows sizzle, her reds pop, and her blues are breath-taking. This summer's show, "Painting from the Heart," runs from now through Sept. 20, is no exception.
boothbayregister.com
Music and movement are featured at WAW on Aug. 25
Making music, learning to juggle, and watching hip-hop dancers are some of the sidewalk activities planned for Wiscasset Art Walk on Aug. 25, 5- 8 p.m. Galleries are offering new exhibits and visiting artists chat with visitors. Live music in the galleries and on the sidewalk makes this truly a multi-sensory evening!
boothbayregister.com
Bands for Books in Wiscasset Sept. 5
The Friends of Wiscasset Library invite you to once again close out the summer at their wonderful annual party this Labor Day, Sept. 5. Bands for Books is the group’s major yearly fundraiser, and is designed to be a fun event for the entire community. Music, provided by the...
A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
boothbayregister.com
What to do about ‘blueberry pigs’
Well, THAT was the week that WAS. Fun. Games. Music. Food. rowing races. triathlon. Historical reenactments. The week-long event called Schoonerfest was a smash. Every time you turned around last week, something was happening as Wiscasset hosted a second annual Schoonerfest. Beginning Thursday, there was music on several stages each from ‘60s rock and roll by the Two Salty Dogs to “Bygone ballads of Maine”.
Oxford 250 winner chases checkered flag one more time
OXFORD, Maine — It's race weekend at the Oxford Plains Speedway, and a former winner is once again trying to make it into the most prestigious race of the year there; the Oxford 250. "He still has it," Ricky Drew said. He's on the team for the #71 super...
boothbayregister.com
River Arts’ new manager
River Arts is pleased to announce the appointment of a new gallery manager, Amy Appell. With a varied background in her employment primarily in education, Appell brings skills that will be valuable in her new management roll. In addition to teaching, she has managed her own business and blog where she has developed her office skills and computer savvy.
boothbayregister.com
Archaeological dig at Damariscotta’s Chapman-Hall House to uncover remnants of the past
The grounds of Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum in Damariscotta will be the site of an archaeological investigation during the first two weeks of September. Historical Archaeologist Tim Dinsmore of Midcoast Archaeology will direct the research of the site surrounding the 1754 house. Dinsmore is a professional archaeologist who brings 30+ years of experience in research, educational outreach and archaeological consulting. He has been involved in numerous historic archaeological projects involving all phases of Maine archaeology and specializes in 17th and 18th century sites. Dinsmore holds a B.A. degree in anthropology from the University of Maine at Orono and attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia for graduate work in historical archaeology.
boothbayregister.com
Sarah Duggan moves on to historical mysteries
Sarah Duggan, 38, from Boothbay Harbor is a lifelong learner. She went to CTL in Edgecomb, and then graduated from Boothbay Region High School. Duggan earned her bachelor's degree in liberal studies from the University of Maine at Augusta. She just finished up an adult ed arts course, and will start two more in September, including a tapestry class. She participated in the Lincoln Arts Chorus this summer, and will be in the Tapestry Chorus this fall. The Sheepscot Valley Chorus is doing the Messiah this year.
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Conservancy offers a Wellness Weekend in the Woods
Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, Midcoast Conservancy is offering a Wellness Weekend in the Woods at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Nia Dance workshop and Forest Bathing will be held on Saturday, and Stand-up Paddleboard Yoga will be offered on Sunday. Anna Fiedler will lead the Nia...
Wyeth family artworks are going up for auction
THOMASTON, Maine — The sale of a single painting by a member of the Wyeth family can make headlines in New England and the world. So, the prospect of a half dozen Wyeth works in a single sale, plus letters and photos, has a lot of collector interest in this weekend's sale at Thomaston Place Auction Gallery.
boothbayregister.com
Thomas G. Hagan
Thomas George Hagan, 92, of Boothbay, Maine, died peacefully at home on Aug. 20, 2022. Born in New York City to Thomas and Florence Hagan, Tom was a third-generation native of Manhattan. He grew up in Elmont, New York on Long Island, and graduated from Sewanhaka High School. He went on to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he earned an electrical engineering degree in 1951. While at MIT, he served as an editor of the school newspaper, The Tech, and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity.
Homeless Living in Campers Because Tents are No Longer Allowed in Portland
According to WGME Channel 13, people who are without homes are now living in campers in Portland. There are so few apartments available that campers are what is being used. Why campers? Well, tent's are no longer allowed. According to the article, a couple of reasons why they are living...
Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
Popular Portland Middle Eastern Restaurant Permanently Closing its Doors
There is sad news coming out of the Portland culinary world, as one of the town's most popular spots is closing its doors for good. The much-beloved Middle Eastern restaurant will officially be shutting down at the end of September. This ends what can only be described as a fantastic run of delicious food, amazing drinks, and wonderful memories.
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See
One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb Eddy School announcements
Edgecomb Eddy will open our doors to students on Sept. 6 for our 20th year at our school building at 7:30 a.m. for bus and parent drop-off with designated areas for each. Our pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten screening will take place on Aug. 29 and 30. EES families and students will...
