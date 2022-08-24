Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
opb.org
WeShine nonprofit opens its first micro-village in Portland
Your browser does not support the audio element. If you want to know about the nonprofit behind the city’s newest micro-village, you just need to look at the letters in its name. WeShine stands for Welcoming, Empowering, Safe Habitation Initiative with Neighborhood Engagement. People are starting to move into its Parkrose Community Village in Northeast Portland, where they’ll have their own sleeping pod and other basic necessities like toilets, showers and laundry facilities. Residents will also get help accessing services they need and developing financial literacy skills, which can help them to ultimately move from transitional to affordable housing.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
constructiondive.com
Oregon program helps place formerly incarcerated people in apprenticeships
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. Help Wanted highlights grassroots efforts to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Do you know of a group that is helping attract workers...
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
focushillsboro.com
Is It Possible To Cook For Free In Hillsborough? What Is The Event Planner’s Plan?
A community cookout will be held by the city of Hillsboro on Friday, September 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Director of services and safety The city is inviting the entire community to the ceremony, which was scheduled to take place at the former firehouse at 108 Gov. Trimble Place.
Mother slain in SE Portland ‘really had a good heart’
What began as an early morning disturbance call turned into a homicide investigation in Portland, with one woman dead and a man detained.
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
Thousands of runners and walkers take part in Hood to Coast Relay
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, the largest running and walking relay race in the world, got underway early Friday morning — some started at 2:30 a.m. — at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The teams of runners who started out at Timberline will make the 198-mile trek to Seaside, where the relay finishes Saturday.
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6
It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
KKK in Portland: Ladies of the Invisible Empire
Women in the 1920s flocked to the Klan in Oregon; some meetings reportedly hit attendance greater than 500 people.The Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s, set up as a privately owned company, financed its feverish growth by charging hefty member dues and selling robes and hoods to new recruits. So it was a logical step for the Klan to tap a new market: women's auxiliaries. Four Oregon Klansmen formed the Ladies of the Invisible Empire as a Portland-based company in July 1922. They already had earned lucrative commissions recruiting men to the Portland Klan, one of the largest chapters...
Portland Black restaurant owners can apply for $20K grants, training courses
August is Black Business Month and entrepreneurs in the Portland area could be eligible for grants to help advance their businesses.
Yes, it's getting warmer in Portland, and here's the data
PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent Portland summers have brought an increasingly familiar parade of heat waves, wildfires and smoggy air. In a city historically known for its sunny-yet-benign summer weather, it's enough to make residents start to speculate or even declare it outright: Hotter is the new normal. But is...
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon
When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
WWEEK
Caretakers at OHSU Primate Research Center Say Low Wages and Long Hours Endanger Monkeys
On a warm and sunny Wednesday afternoon just outside Oregon Health & Science University’s Primate Research Center in Beaverton, disgruntled workers protested what they say are low wages and forced overtime due to short staffing—a recipe, they say, that could result in dead monkeys. For years, animal rights...
Here's how many homeless people died in Oregon in the first 6 months of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness are dying in Oregon every year. It's a big part of why the state is looking into solutions like Safe Rest Villages to ease the ongoing homeless crisis. A new law took effect at the beginning of the year that requires...
WWEEK
A Pacific University Dean’s Past Life Growing Weed Is Coming Back to Haunt Her
In 2016, Jennifer Yruegas had a stellar résumé as a businesswoman and corporate lawyer. She’d worked in high-level legal positions at some of Oregon’s best-known brands: InFocus, Keen and Nike. A year later, Pacific University in Forest Grove hired her as its director of human resources...
Part 5: The rise and (very fast) fall of the KKK in Oregon
In the 1920s, infighting and bickering within the Klan ended its political dominance in Oregon.A century ago, free-spirited women wearing short skirts — flappers — were all the rage. Prohibition barred alcohol, but people flocked to underground speakeasies to find it, and went crazy for a newly popular musical genre called jazz. And in mostly white and Protestant Oregon, the resurrected Ku Klux Klan dominated state and local politics, unseating an incumbent governor in November 1922 and enacting a ballot measure aimed at banning Catholic schools. Part 5 of a 5-part special report. Part I How...
msn.com
This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House
The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
kptv.com
16-year-old girl missing from Portland home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old girl is missing from her Portland home and may be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division. ODHS said Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston went missing on Tuesday, and that she may be in or around two unhoused encampments - the one near Target at 4030 Northeast Halsey St. or the one on North Marine Drive.
