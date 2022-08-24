Read full article on original website
United Way Campaign
The Daviess County United Way campaign drive will get in full swing starting Sept 1st. This year’s campaign chair is Steve Sackstedder and he tells us he is amazed at the efforts volunteers put forth to give back to their local community. Zella Taylor the Executive Director of the...
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Non-profit looks to make Washington a more inclusive place
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Founder of Comforting Hearts, April Hunt, said she has been designing and organizing an all-inclusive playground with help from Washington Free Methodist Church since March. “The inspiration is my two girls,” said Hunt. “I have a daughter that has a rare diagnosis called segmental spinal dysgenesis, and she has a wheelchair. […]
Joe A. Pershing
Joe A. Pershing, 81, of Elnora, Indiana, passed away with loved ones by his side on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. He was born on June 18, 1941 in Washington, Indiana to Russell Vern and Achie D. (Blagrave) Pershing. Joe was a US Army veteran....
In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show
Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
Parents make breakfast for Vincennes Lincoln Alice football team
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents of the Vincennes Lincoln Alice Football team and members of the community are coming together to ensure its players are well fed and motivated before each game. As the sun rose on Friday morning and people began their journey to work, Lincoln Alice football players...
Strassenfest $50,000 Prize Winners
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize from this year’s Strassenfest. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. In its...
Lilly Scholarship Deadline
A September 7th deadline is in place to apply for the Knox and Daviess County Community Foundation’s Lilly scholarship. The scholarship is a four-year full ride, covering tuition, fees, and up to 900 dollars a year for books and equipment. This year, one scholarship will be given in each...
Charles W. Frye
Charles W. Frye, 66, of Loogootee, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born December 7, 1955 in Washington, Indiana to the late Harold K. and Patricia R. (Craney) Frye. Chuck loved playing music, singing, and entertaining family and friends or anyone who...
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
Festival Latino kicks off this weekend in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have an evening full of entertainment, delicious food all while celebrating Knox County's Latino community. The Wabash Valley Progressive's 5th annual Festival Latino kicks off this Saturday. The free event runs from 4:00pm until 11:00pm at the Riverwalk in Downtown Vincennes. There will be...
G2E: Evansville Reitz beats Vincennes Lincoln 31-28
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Reitz rallies to beat Vincennes Lincoln 31-28
Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which included about 350 employees, was evacuated […]
Chemical Spill at Perdue Farms Plant
Authorities were called to a chemical spill yesterday afternoon around 2:30pm at the Perdue Farms Plant in Washington. One person was injured and five others exposed, and all were taken for treatment. Employees at the plant were all evacuated outdoors, but no mass evacuations in area neighborhoods were needed. The...
Hoosier Favorite No. 43? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 43. Hoosier favorite?. Every day we're going to give you four choices along with...
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Timothy J. Williams
Timothy J. Williams, 60, of Plainville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 10, 1961 in Washington, Indiana to Richard and Shirley (Smuda) Williams. Tim married the love of his life, Mary E. (Duffield) Williams on June 16, 1984. Tim was...
Full schedule of events released for Korn Ferry Tour Championship
The United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is happening in Newburgh, Indiana, soon, and officials have released a full schedule of events for the entire week of activities. Sunday, August 28:. Sandhills Global Pro-Am at Victoria National Golf Club: 10:00am Shotgun Start - 26 Teams. Monday,...
