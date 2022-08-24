ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

House fire in Fountain displaces residents

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5Vnw_0hTKwifb00

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A fire in Fountain damages one home displacing residents.

Tuesday evening after 8 p.m. Fountain Fire was called to a structure fire in the 7000 block of Medicine Bow Avenue, near South Powers Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard.

Fountain Fire Department along with help from Hanover Fire, Security Fire, Ft Carson Fire, and Stratmoor Fire was able to get the fire out hours later. Fountain Police Department (FPD) said there were no injuries reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kgpn_0hTKwifb00
Fountain structure fire

The fire is still under investigation, FPD said the fire started at the back of the home and quickly spread through the attic. The home is now unlivable due to fire damage, the fire caused damage to another home next door but the damage was not extensive enough to displace those residents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Pueblo West Firefighters mourn the loss of station dog

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo West Firefighters (PWFD) mourned the loss of their station dog, Jack. “Jack was a great addition to our family and he will always be with us,” said (PWFD) in a social media post. “… you have truly made the station a happy place every time you came into work.” PWFD […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Burglary suspect caught breaking into coin machines early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody after tampering with coin machines in the 3100 block of Boychuk Ave. on the southeast side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said they responded to a call for burglary just after midnight Saturday, around 12:08 a.m., when officers arrived they The post Burglary suspect caught breaking into coin machines early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Fountain, CO
Fountain, CO
Crime & Safety
Fountain, CO
Accidents
KXRM

Remembrance Fundraiser to be hosted for late Deputy Andrew Peery

COLORADO SPRINGS — JAKs Brewing Company Falcon and the Purple Toad are collaborating on a fundraising event to honor the late El Paso County Sheriff’s (EPSO) Deputy Andrew Peery on Aug. 28. The fundraiser will begin at 2 p.m. and go until 7 p.m. Three local bands including, Missy & The Dirty Secrets, Austin Ross […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man robbed at gunpoint and vehicle stolen, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle stolen shortly after midnight on Friday. At around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the corner of Condor Street and Summit Drive for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Lower Gold Camp & 8th St. closed, pedestrian killed

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead following crash involving a pedestrian just north of Motor City on Friday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at approximately 5:30 p.m. the communications center was notified of an injury crash at the intersection of 8th Street and Lower Gold Camp Road. Information provided to law […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Firefighters report RV fire at Safeway on Colorado Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a vehicle fire late morning. CSFD is on scene at a Safeway located on 3275 W. Colorado Ave. Firefighters say that a recreational vehicle (RV) in the parking lot caught fire. This article will be updated with more information.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Structure Fire#Accident#Medicine Bow Avenue#Fountain Fire Department#Fpd#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Sponsored lunches provided by Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen

PUEBLO, Colo. — Sponsored lunches were provided at the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen (PCSK) for underprivileged communities early morning. The lunches were provided by Peterson Beckner Industries (PBI), a construction company offering services such as steel and equipment installation. Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, located in downtown, has served the city of Pueblo and the surrounding areas since 1976. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Police looking for missing children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard in northwest Colorado Springs. Carleigh Moore described as a 12 years old white female,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Keep Woodland Park Beautiful hosts 20th annual Citywide Cleanup

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Keep Woodland Park Beautiful will host its 20th annual Citywide Cleanup at Memorial Park from 8:30m a.m. Woodland Park will celebrate two decades of community efforts to keep the city clean and litter free. The annual event has been a longstanding effort to reduce litter and promote responsible handling of waste […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Taxpayers who have already contributed $3 million for renovations to the downtown historic Pioneers Museum can expect to provide $2.5 million more. KRDO The City Council tentatively approved the additional funds earlier this week and expects to officially vote on the matter next month. City of Colorado Springs Council members The post Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Traffic crash and vehicle fire closes Highway 94

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff (EPS) says a traffic crash and vehicle fire have closed Highway 94 near the intersection of Ellicott Highway east of Colorado Springs. The Sheriff’s Office says that Ellicott Fire Department is on the scene and Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident. This article will be […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates grand opening of new community park

MONUMENT, Colo. — A grand opening celebration for a new accessible community park will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church located at 17750 Knollwood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The whole community is invited to the event, which will include food trucks, a fire truck and other emergency vehicles, games and the chance […]
KXRM

Accessible park grand opening in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — A new, accessible park will open in Monument for kids of all ages and abilities. The grand opening ceremony will be held on August 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monument, 17750 Knollwood Drive, Monument, CO 80132. The ceremony will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at […]
KXRM

KXRM

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy