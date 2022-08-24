House fire in Fountain displaces residents

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A fire in Fountain damages one home displacing residents.

Tuesday evening after 8 p.m. Fountain Fire was called to a structure fire in the 7000 block of Medicine Bow Avenue, near South Powers Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard.

Fountain Fire Department along with help from Hanover Fire, Security Fire, Ft Carson Fire, and Stratmoor Fire was able to get the fire out hours later. Fountain Police Department (FPD) said there were no injuries reported.

Fountain structure fire

The fire is still under investigation, FPD said the fire started at the back of the home and quickly spread through the attic. The home is now unlivable due to fire damage, the fire caused damage to another home next door but the damage was not extensive enough to displace those residents.

