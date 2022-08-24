ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Early voting for RI Primary Election begins

By Chelsea Jones, Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The race for Providence mayor is just one of several key races voters will head to the polls for in the September primary.

Wednesday kicks off the start of early in-person voting for the election. You can cast your vote at your registered town hall or board of canvassers through Monday, Sept. 12.

The United Way and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will be announcing the launch of the 211 voter information hotline where you can get all your voter questions answered at any time of the day.

The program was launched back in 2020 during the pandemic and roughly 4,000 people used 211 to find out vital election information.

Once you know where you vote you will need your photo ID then you’ll get your ballot, make your selection and take it to the voting machine. This year, a new ballot marking machine was unveiled making it easier for voters with disabilities.

The machine will show text on a touch screen and people can also listen to their voting options with headphones and use a remote control with a brail on it.

“Making sure these Express Vote machines are available to voters is a key component in moving our state forward, and making sure that incredible right, that right to vote, is available to as many people as possible,” Gorbea said.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Sept. 13 where polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

