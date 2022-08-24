Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel Maven
Related
First Look: Prince George’s County’s New Food Hall Le Fantome Offers Sushi, Fried Chicken, And More
The newest food hall to hit D.C.’s restaurant scene, Le Fantome in Riverdale, flung open its doors Aug. 22. Its name, from the French word for “ghost,” is apt considering the space contains seven ghost kitchens, far more than the three consumer-facing stalls currently open there. Hospitality...
popville.com
Down Goes the Old Satellite Room behind 9:30 Club, Republic closing in Takoma Park and DC Doughnut closing in Georgetown
Thanks to Mark for sharing: “The old Satellite Room building attached to the 930 Club has been torn down :(. I guess there might still plans to build the “vintage” 9:30 Club on this spot? I had the impression they would simply renovate the space, not rebuild it from the ground up.”
mocoshow.com
Republic Announces it Will Close Permanently After 10 Years in Takoma Park
Popular Takoma Park restaurant Republic, located at 6939 Laurel Ave, has announced that it will be closing its doors on September 4th, after operating for a decade at the location. The full statement can be seen below:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of. Republic. Our...
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
luxuryrealestate.com
Washington Fine Properties is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 4400 Garfield Street NW for $8.7M by Ethan Drath of the NTB Group
USA - Washington Fine Properties is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 4400 Garfield Street NW, Washington, DC for $8.7 million by Ethan Drath of the NTB Group. Circa 1930, Wesley House is a magnificent Tudor Revival estate residence which captures the romance of a gracious English Manor House while providing state-of-the-art amenities and finishes to suit the most sophisticated global citizen. Encompassing approximately 12,000 sq ft of beautifully renovated and finished living space on a rare half-acre site in prestigious Wesley Heights, the residence offers a complete set of amenities suitable for large-scale entertaining and comfortable daily living.
popville.com
“video produced by Liam Gideon in collaboration with Friends of the DC Streetcar, shows why the streetcar extension is a transit equity issue.”
Extend the Line Full Video from Liam Gideon on Vimeo. From Friends of the DC Streetcar: “The second is our award-winning transportation equity video series that we helped produce which shows why the streetcar extension is a transit equity issue. Produced with an all ward 7 crew and cast. Liam Gideon was lead producer.”
mocoshow.com
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July
According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
WTOP
Heroic horses getting a new home on the National Mall
A new home for the horses used by the U.S. Park Police will open soon, and should be completed before the end of the year along the National Mall. Construction crews just completed their work on the roof, a milestone that was celebrated Friday. “Our horse-mounted unit was started in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
7 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Washington D.C.
While staples such as Ben’s Chili Bowl and Ooh's & Aah's will always have our hearts, some newcomers are definitely making their mark as well. Though Chocolate City has become a little more vanilla over the years, it’s still a mecca (word to Howard University) for Black culture.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Pick 5 Ticket Sold at Silver Spring Giant
He plays two or three times a week “and always the same numbers,” said the Silver Spring resident visiting Lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Those numbers – a combination of his kids’ birthdays – proved very lucky in the Aug. 22 midday Pick 5 drawing, coming out just as he’d hoped and delivering a $50,000 win.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do in the DC Area Before August Ends
August is coming to a close and back-to-school season is here, so it's a great time to satisfy your inner (or outer) nerd. And many events will deliver that opportunity this weekend in the D.C. area. Hear ye, hear ye: the Maryland Renaissance Festival opens on Saturday. Between the jousting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Ex-Employee of This DC Michelin-Starred Restaurant Has Accused the Owner of Using a Racist Slur
Eric Ziebold of the Michelin-starred Kinship and Métier in Washington, DC, has been accused of using a racist slur with an employee, causing some turmoil at his restaurants. Klyn Jones, a former server at the French-American Kinship, alleges that Ziebold said the words “stupid N–” to her four times when she worked at the restaurant about three months ago, according to Washingtonian. Starting last week, she began protesting outside the restaurant, and a TikTok of her protest went viral over the weekend. “The owner is racist and [patrons] should not give their money to this establishment,” Jones says in the video. In...
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Where are you from, originally?
A decade ago, we asked readers where they were from, originally. The poll found that only 11% of readers were from Arlington and only 20% from elsewhere in the D.C. area. Combined, that’s less than the just over 35% who said they were originally from the “north.”. On...
Yellow Line to shut down in Alexandria this fall, WMATA details plan for helping commuters over 8 months
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Those who use Metro to commute between Virginia and D.C. are likely not looking forward to this fall. That's because, on Sept. 10, repairs will spur closures on the Yellow Line between Pentagon and L'Enfant Plaza for about eight months. WMATA says the Yellow Line crossing...
Washingtonian.com
This DC-Area High-Tech Toilet Startup Wants to Solve the Public Bathroom Problem
It’s a familiar problem: You’re out and about, and you’ve got to go. But you can’t find anywhere to, you know, go. The Brentwood, Maryland-based company Throne Labs is trying to solve this issue via a fleet of portable, high-tech public toilets. The company hopes to banish the days of holding your breath in a smelly park bathroom or trying to find a coffee shop that will let you use its restroom.
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall
TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...
Pumping new life into Security Square Mall
Community leaders hoping to revitalize Security Square Mall are celebrating plans by the state and Baltimore County to spend tens of millions of dollars to pump new life into it
Georgetown Voice
What the narratives around gun violence in D.C. get wrong
Content warning: gun violence. Terrance Staley, executive director of the violence intervention nonprofit Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), doesn’t see the media as productive in ending gun violence in D.C. “I don’t watch the news,” Staley said. “My ear is to the streets. My office is in the community.”...
Comments / 0