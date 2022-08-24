Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Vehicle Crash In Jasper
On Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergy propane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper.
EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
Victim identified in propane tanker crash
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt. “So, Jasper […]
Car Accident at Reid’s Deli
Washington City Police responded to an accident yesterday on State Road 57 at Reid’s Deli. According to media reports this morning, the vehicle struck a tree then traveled through the parking lot at Reid’s Deli, striking two parked cars in the lot. The vehicle then proceeded on State Road 57 to the Southview Trailer Park entrance.
Woman arrested on multiple charges after driving over the curb at a fire scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday after she drove her Equinox over the curb at a fire scene and onto the grass. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, Bedford Police officers were assisting the Bedford Fire Department at a working fire at Cambridge Square. On...
Semi Rollover in Dubois Co. Claims 1 Life
At approximately 2 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver entrapped. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.
Local Arrest Report
On Thursday 34 year old Roger Salmon of Loogootee was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence, bond was set at $10,000. Washington Police Department arrested 36 year old Jason Jones of Washington on a warrant of Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence a $25,000 was posted.
Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
Washington Man Involved in High Speed Chase
A Washington man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit late last night in Knox County. Officers attempted to pull-over 28-year old David Neidige of Washington with no taillights on his 2009 SUV just after 3am at US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. He accelaterated to speeds of over 85mph and proceeded north on Old Bruceville Road before stopping and trying to escape on foot in a bean field. K-9 Blast was brought in to assist with the search, and Neidige was captured after a brief struggle. Neidige had a small amount of suspected meth on him and displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV was reported stolen three days ago in Daviess County. David Neidige, 28, of Washington, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.
Man builds car, displays it at Frog Follies
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The 47th Annual Frog Follies is known for being the largest pre-49 street rod event in the entire world. This year, one man is showcasing his car for the first time. Several years ago, Dr. Randall Krystosk was driving his new Corvette on the Lloyd when dump truck ran through a red […]
Officials cancel Weinbach Avenue closure for Friday
(WEHT) - Weinbach Avenue will close between Bellaire Avenue and Vogel Road on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the deadly house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach.
