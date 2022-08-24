Read full article on original website
United Way Campaign
The Daviess County United Way campaign drive will get in full swing starting Sept 1st. This year’s campaign chair is Steve Sackstedder and he tells us he is amazed at the efforts volunteers put forth to give back to their local community. Zella Taylor the Executive Director of the...
Lilly Scholarship Deadline
A September 7th deadline is in place to apply for the Knox and Daviess County Community Foundation’s Lilly scholarship. The scholarship is a four-year full ride, covering tuition, fees, and up to 900 dollars a year for books and equipment. This year, one scholarship will be given in each...
Strassenfest $50,000 Prize Winners
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize from this year’s Strassenfest. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. In its...
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Roger Salmon, 34, of Loogootee, was arrested on a count of a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. Bond was set at $10,000. Jason Jones, 36, of Washington, was arrested on a count of a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. Bond was set at $25,000. Bond was posted. Sally Lefleur,...
COVID Virus is Still Alive in Daviess County
The Daviess County Health Department has been busy. This week on Focus on the Community, our guests are Kathy Sullender and Andrea Brown with the Daviess County Health Department. Sullender tells us the COVID Virus and the latest variant are still alive and well here in Daviess County…. Sullender went...
Washington Man Involved in High Speed Chase
A Washington man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit late last night in Knox County. Officers attempted to pull-over 28-year old David Neidige of Washington with no taillights on his 2009 SUV just after 3am at US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. He accelaterated to speeds of over 85mph and proceeded north on Old Bruceville Road before stopping and trying to escape on foot in a bean field. K-9 Blast was brought in to assist with the search, and Neidige was captured after a brief struggle. Neidige had a small amount of suspected meth on him and displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV was reported stolen three days ago in Daviess County. David Neidige, 28, of Washington, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.
Southern Baptist Relief Group to Contact Homeowners With Storm Damage
The City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flooding damage that occurred July 23–25, 2022. On Monday, August 29, 2022, representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will be contacting homeowners that reported...
Local Arrest Report
On Thursday 34 year old Roger Salmon of Loogootee was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence, bond was set at $10,000. Washington Police Department arrested 36 year old Jason Jones of Washington on a warrant of Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence a $25,000 was posted.
Joe A. Pershing
Joe A. Pershing, 81, of Elnora, Indiana, passed away with loved ones by his side on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. He was born on June 18, 1941 in Washington, Indiana to Russell Vern and Achie D. (Blagrave) Pershing. Joe was a US Army veteran....
Charles W. Frye
Charles W. Frye, 66, of Loogootee, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born December 7, 1955 in Washington, Indiana to the late Harold K. and Patricia R. (Craney) Frye. Chuck loved playing music, singing, and entertaining family and friends or anyone who...
Chemical Spill at Perdue Farms Plant
Authorities were called to a chemical spill yesterday afternoon around 2:30pm at the Perdue Farms Plant in Washington. One person was injured and five others exposed, and all were taken for treatment. Employees at the plant were all evacuated outdoors, but no mass evacuations in area neighborhoods were needed. The...
Ouabache Trails Park to Reopen in Vincennes
After being closed most of the summer because of electrical issues, officials at Ouabache Trails Park in Vincennes have announced it will reopen this weekend. The park has undergone major renovation over the past few months and will now be back open to the community. Officials are planning a grand...
Susan E. (Sanders) Warren
Susan E. (Sanders) Warren, 65, of Loogootee, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Born June 28, 1957, in Shoals, Indiana, she was the daughter of Carl Franklin and Bessie Mae (Gilbert) Sanders. She married Clifford Warren on June 18, 1983, and he survives.
Scheid Diesel Extravaganza at Wagler Motorsports Park
The huge Scheid Diesel Extravaganza kicks off today at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons. The kick-off concert tonight features headliner Chris Cagle starting at 7 p.m. The three-day event runs through Saturday with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Truck and Tractor Pulls, Drag Races, Show-n-Shine, Vendor midway, Dyno Competition, and Kids Pedal Pull. It is expected to draw thousands this weekend.
Timothy J. Williams
Timothy J. Williams, 60, of Plainville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 10, 1961 in Washington, Indiana to Richard and Shirley (Smuda) Williams. Tim married the love of his life, Mary E. (Duffield) Williams on June 16, 1984. Tim was...
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
Semi Rollover in Dubois Co. Claims 1 Life
At approximately 2 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver entrapped. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.
WAMW Sports
The Washington Hatchet volleyball team topped Princeton last night, 23-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, and 15-10 for a nice come from behind win. Olivia Gilley finished with 14 kills and Kenna Garland had 41 assists. The North Davies Cougar volleyball team won in three at the SWAIC matchup with Clay City....
Vehicle Crash In Jasper
On Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergy propane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper.
