wamwamfm.com
Local Arrest Report
On Thursday 34 year old Roger Salmon of Loogootee was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence, bond was set at $10,000. Washington Police Department arrested 36 year old Jason Jones of Washington on a warrant of Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence a $25,000 was posted.
Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
WTHI
One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road. That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
MyWabashValley.com
Update: One dead after a vehicle vs motorcycle wreck in Vigo Co.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: One person has died following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. A press release indicates that deputies responded to the crash at US Highway 41 and Old Royse Road at 3:39 p.m. The...
Police: One dead after accident on SR 162
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department says that State Road 162 from S Newton to Meridian Road is now open. ORIGINAL STORY JPD chief confirms one person is dead after a two car accident involving a tanker and a passenger vehicle. JPD is requesting the public’s assistance due to an accident on State […]
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Crash In Jasper
On Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergy propane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper.
vincennespbs.org
Missing person report leads to arrests
Jasper arrested two while searching for a missing person. Police were dispatched about the possible missing woman and made a traffic stop suspect vehicle to check her welfare. The driver was 24-year-old Jordan Vaughn of Evansville and she tested positive for drugs and was jailed for Operating While Intoxicated. A...
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
freedom929.com
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein is scheduled for a status hearing at the Courthouse today, with a preliminary hearing set for next month, September 8th. The Olney man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird nearly two weeks ago on Friday night, August 12th, in Olney. Gantenbein is being held at the Richland County Jail in Olney on a $750,000 bond.
Victim identified in propane tanker crash
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt. “So, Jasper […]
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: Police search for Menards theft suspect
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who they believe stole items from a local store. On August 20, 2022, Vigo County deputies took a report from Menards located on South US 41. Deputies learned that a white male suspect entered...
EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
wevv.com
One person killed in Dubois County semi accident
One driver was killed in an accident that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday. The Indiana State Police said troopers were dispatched to a semi rollover crash along U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45 around 2 p.m. Thursday. A semi tanker hauling thousands of gallons of milk was...
wamwamfm.com
Semi Rollover in Dubois Co. Claims 1 Life
At approximately 2 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver entrapped. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.
wbiw.com
Washington man arrested after early morning chase in a stolen vehicle
KNOX CO. – Early this morning at approximately 3:05 a.m., Indiana State Trooper D. Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes for having inoperable taillights.
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Involved in High Speed Chase
A Washington man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit late last night in Knox County. Officers attempted to pull-over 28-year old David Neidige of Washington with no taillights on his 2009 SUV just after 3am at US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. He accelaterated to speeds of over 85mph and proceeded north on Old Bruceville Road before stopping and trying to escape on foot in a bean field. K-9 Blast was brought in to assist with the search, and Neidige was captured after a brief struggle. Neidige had a small amount of suspected meth on him and displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV was reported stolen three days ago in Daviess County. David Neidige, 28, of Washington, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.
WTVW
One dead in two vehicle crash involving propane tanker
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper...
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
wibqam.com
Emergency crews respond to crash on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: US Highway 40 west of Marshall reopened Friday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid parts of US Highway 40 in Clark County due to a traffic accident. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Highway...
