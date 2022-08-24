Read full article on original website
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
The Verge
The PlayStation 5 is available right now through Sony
You’re in luck if you’re still trying to nab a PlayStation 5 as Sony is once again selling the console just days after holding its last restock event. Right now, you can buy the standard, disc-based console with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99. You’ll also get free shipping if you buy either a PS5 game or select controllers with your purchase.
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
Digital Trends
Microsoft won’t increase the Xbox’s price in wake of PS5 price hike
Microsoft issued a response to the news this morning of Sony increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 console in markets outside of the U.S. In a statement to Windows Central, a Microsoft spokesperson says, “We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (250 British pounds, 300 euros) the Xbox Series X is $499 (450 pounds, 500 euros).”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
technewstoday.com
How to Use PS4 And PS5 Without Controller?
You can play your PlayStation games elsewhere, not on your console. It’s not a widespread function. Therefore, we’re showing you how to use PS5 and PS5 without a controller. The solution is the “Remote Play” app, alongside the “Remote Play” feature. It’s beneficial if you don’t have or...
Digital Trends
PS5 is the latest gaming hardware to get a price hike
Sony announced that it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 at retail in select markets due to inflation and currency trends. Notably, the price in the U.S. will not be affected. “The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt...
Ars Technica
Sony raises PlayStation 5 console prices in many regions, effective immediately
In the early hours of Thursday morning, Sony announced massive news for its PlayStation 5 console family. Around the world, console prices are going up. The price hike for both models of PlayStation 5 (one with a disc drive, one without) is effective immediately in at least six regions, with Japan joining the price-hike fray on September 15. Sony's announcement lists specific price increases for some of its biggest gaming territories, yet it additionally warns that "select markets" may see their own price hikes in the coming days. These include territories in the Asia-Pacific region, Central and South America, and the massive cluster of nations that comprises the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).
PS5 gets a price hike – at a time when few can afford it
PS5 – £479.99 (a £30 increase from £449.99) PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99 (a £30 increase from £359.99) PS5 – AU$799.95 (a AU$50 increase from AU$749.95) PS5 Digital Edition – AU$649.95 (a AU$50 increase from AU$599.95. Europe:. PS5 – €549.99...
Polygon
PlayStation reveals DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5
The PlayStation 5 is getting a new controller: the DualSense Edge, a premium variant with additional buttons, customization options, and the ability to swap between different control presets. As shown in its Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 trailer, the DualSense Edge has two new “back buttons” (directly behind the analog...
TechRadar
Spider-Man Remastered at 8K didn't break my PC thanks to the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti
CPU Cooler: Corsair iCUE H150i RGB ELITE Liquid CPU Cooler. Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K, 16 Cores / 24 Threads. RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB DDR5 5200MHz. Spider-Man Remastered has swung onto PC after a few years as a PlayStation exclusive, and it's one of the best PC ports we've played.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
ComicBook
Nintendo Comments on PlayStation 5 Price Increase
Following Sony's surprising announcement that it'd be raising the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles in select regions, Nintendo has now weighed in on its pricing strategies for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. Nintendo's comments on the topic follow a response from Microsoft which similarly addressed concerns from prospective buyers who worried that the other major hardware manufacturers might follow Sony's example and increase their own respective prices.
IGN
Daily Deals: PlayStation 5 Bundle In Stock, Get an Xbox Series S with Forza Horizon 5 or Elden Ring Included
There are a lot of deals for folks looking to buy a new console today. First, the still hard-to-find PS5 is in stock at Walmart, with Horizon Forbidden West included. Xbox fans can check out the deal on an Xbox Series S that comes included with a select game of your choice, including Elden Ring or Forza Horizon 5. And, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon Edition is now orderable on Amazon. Plus, check out more deals like the lowest price ever on a 65" LG C2 OLED 4K TV, a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for $699.99, or the latest Apple iPad for only $279.99, and more.
Sony Narrows Down PlayStation VR2 Release Window
Precious few details have emerged on the functionality and release schedule for the PS5-exclusive Sony PlayStation VR2 virtual reality system.
Android Authority
Sony announces September 1 event, hints at a compact device
We didn't see an Xperia 5 IV alongside the Xperia 1 IV earlier this year, but that could change. Sony has announced a September 1 launch event for an Xperia device. The company hints at a compact form factor, suggesting that the Xperia 5 IV is coming. Sony has already...
PS5 price increased substantially by Sony, blaming global economic problems
Sony will substantially increase the price of the PlayStation 5, it has said.The price of the console will jump by 10 per cent in Europe, with similar increases coming in Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada, it said.Sony blamed global economic difficulties for the increase.“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing,” said Jim Ryan, the president and chief executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment.“We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries.”He said that the decision to increase...
Microsoft Desires Activision For Its Mobile And PC Game Development, According To Phil Spencer
It would be logical to assume that Call of Duty played a big role in Microsoft’s pursuit of Activision Blizzard. Even after more than a century of annual releases, it’s still one of the most popular gaming franchises in the world and a consistent cash cow. However, Xbox...
Nintendo Download: Turtles Through Time
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005251/en/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on Aug. 30. (Graphic: Business Wire)
PS5 stock live: Currys and Game restocks continue as Sony increases console price
Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. Thankfully, the situation has improved, with PS5 bundles now readily available. Just yesterday, PlayStation announced the PS5 would be receiving a price hike in order to offset rising manufacturing costs. Luckily, we’ve still managed to spot a few bundles available at the same price before the increase was announced. Today, PS5 bundles are available at AO, Argos, Currys, EE, ShopTo, Studio, Base, Scan, Box and at some branches of Smyths Toys. Stock is running low at Game, while PS5 digital edition bundles are in...
